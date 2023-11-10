3 lingering questions following Kansas football’s Big 12 Conference win against Iowa State

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s win this past weekend against Iowa State allowed head coach Lance Leipold and company to hang on to the momentum they garnered the week prior.

The No. 18 Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming off of back-to-back wins against now-No. 16 Oklahoma and Iowa State and they’ve remained in contention for the Big 12 Conference title. A matchup at home set for 11 a.m. Saturday against Texas Tech awaits.

Here are three lingering questions, though, before kickoff inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium:

How worrisome was it when Jason Bean looked like he may have been hurt?

There was a moment when it looked like the future of Kansas’ season hung in the balance, when redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean was being evaluated for an injury against Iowa State. Freshman quarterback Cole Ballard, who joined the program as a walk-on, had to come in for a brief period of time. And Leipold acknowledged that, before Bean returned, he was pretty worried about the prospect of Bean being hurt.

But Bean, who has held onto the starting job with junior quarterback Jalon Daniels unavailable, did return. The Jayhawks picked up their first win on the road against the Cyclones since 2008. And, from Leipold’s perspective, Ballard didn’t flinch.

Will Kansas be able to have Mello Dotson’s play-making against Texas Tech?

It was unclear postgame after the Iowa State win, and the following Monday even, if junior cornerback Mello Dotson will be able to return Saturday against Texas Tech. It was too soon postgame, and Monday to an extent, for Leipold to know that answer. Without Dotson, Kansas would be without someone who has been able to return an interception for a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Leipold praised Dotson’s quiet confidence, and noted he hopes the defensive back is able to return. Junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold highlighted how composed Dotson is while playing. Both redshirt senior linebacker Craig Young and senior linebacker Rich Miller seemed to enjoy re-living the pick-six against the Cyclones when they were speaking postgame.

Can Kansas continue to remain undefeated at home?

Kansas’ 2023 season is already a special one. The Jayhawks are bowl eligible for a second-straight season for the first time in more than a decade. What’s left is simply an opportunity to build on what they’ve already accomplished.

The next two games, Kansas is at home against Texas Tech and Kansas State. Yes, they matter for the Jayhawks’ chances at competing for a Big 12 title. But Leipold and company are also still undefeated at home this season, and a loss in either of those games would be a blemish on what is a spotless record inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) celebrates after winning 28-21 against Iowa State on Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

RELATED: Inside coach Bill Self’s amended lifetime contract with Kansas basketball, and what’s next

RELATED: Kansas Athletics’ Board of Directors holds meeting, addresses Bill Self’s amended contract

RELATED: Travis Goff reiterates his long-term support for Kansas football coach Lance Leipold

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 3 lingering questions following Kansas football’s Iowa State win