3 linebackers Saints fans should scout at the 2023 NFL combine

While linebacker may not be the biggest need for the New Orleans Saints, addressing the position could still make sense when the value is right. 2019 seventh-round pick Kaden Elliss impressed last season as a spot starter while New Orleans was dealing with injuries at the position and now could end up with a lucrative deal and opportunity elsewhere. Should that happen, the Saints could be looking at add talent to an otherwise solid room featuring veteran Pro-Bowler Demario Davis and young star Pete Werner.

Even if the Saints can retain Elliss, building on a strength is always a good idea late in the draft. Just because a team is no longer in position to add top-talent at a position of need, doesn’t mean their draft is over. Here are three linebackers that could help replace Elliss if needed and work in concert should the Saints re-sign their must-keep outgoing free agent.

Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a great option for the Saints if they cannot get an extension done with Elliss. Sewell is a skilled blitzer and pressure player from the second level. As a willing tackler though had 8 missed tackles across 601 snaps in 2022, he would be a reliable asset in the run game as well. He has experience across multiple defensive alignments from his time with the Ducks thus providing additional value as a versatile piece as well.

Aside from some of the tackling concerns, watch what Sewell puts together on on-field drills against bags, his weigh-in measurements and his athletic testing. His evaluation will be an all-around investment. Which could provide some very exciting or potentially disappointing results.

Draft Projection: Rounds 3-4

Iowa LB Jack Campbell

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints are looking for another potential Davis successor in the middle, Campbell is worth a look. He’s a high-level leader with great processing ability. He would the kind of linebacker you trust to be the “quarterback of the defense” once he gets adjusted to the NFL game.

Story continues

At 6-foot-4 and right around 250 pounds, he is of ideal size for football at the next level. He isn’t the most rangy player at the position, but with Werner and potentially Elliss around to handle larger coverage assignments, that’s not an issue. Every linebacker role overlaps, but the differing responsibilities make it so that not every player needs to check every single box. Evaluators do highlight that his coverage ability made some sizable strides from 2021 to 2022.

Last season, the Saints showed a penchant and appreciate for end of year awards and team captain nomination. Campbell was the 2022 Butkus Award recipient as best linebacker in the country and was voted as the Hawkeye’s defensive MVP in both of the last two years. Watch for the All-American to test well even if his athletics aren’t off the chart.

Draft Projection: Day 2

Tulane LB Dorian Williams

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Green Wave linebacker is a perfect addition to the Saints’ second level if they were to hold on to Elliss. Think of Williams as Kwon Aleander-esque. His character would be an excellent fit in the Saints locker room among other things. But his coverage ability on the field is undeniable. He may not be the blitzing disruptor or on-ball, strongside run-stuffer. But if the team wants a player that can get sideline-to-sideline in a hurry and make plays in the passing game, Williams is an excellent option.

He had two interceptions in 2022 with Tulane along with 7 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles as well. He also had over 700 special teams snaps across multiple units, which is of high value in the Big Easy. He moves through congestion with ease and is a high-motor player with great anticipation skills.

If he makes the trip from Uptown to Metairie, Williams would bring an element to the Saints’ linebacker room that would be complementary to the players already there, with a depth role on passing downs if needed. Watch for his on-field drills, 40-yard dash, and 3-cone drill on Thursday to get an idea of the speed and athleticism he brings in his 6-foot, 220 pound frame.

Draft Projection: Rounds 6-7

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire