3 Likely cut candidates if Browns make moves on waivers

The Cleveland Browns have announced their initial 53-man roster including defensive backs A.J. Green III and Ronnie Hickman. However, do not expect this roster to be even close to their Week 1 roster as players will hit Injured Reserve, Michael Dunn and Maurice Hurst II will return after those IR placements clear roster spots, and the Browns still have the waiver wire to peruse.

This means some players currently on the roster could still be cut from the active roster to make room for any player added to the roster from waivers. Who are the most likely to find themselves at the bottom of the roster in this case?

Here are three candidates who could get the ax to make room for a waiver wire add.

CB A.J. Green III

S Ronnie Hickman

Ronnie Hickman was one of two undrafted free agent rookies to make the final 53-man roster. The Browns rostered five safeties a year ago on their Week 1 depth chart before inevitably cutting Richard LeCounte III in-season. They carried four safeties on their active roster the rest of the way out.

And given D’Anthony Bell’s efforts and heat-seeking tendencies on special teams, that could make Hickman an odd man out. Hickman, however, showed instincts playing in single-high looks this preseason, a role he did not play during his time with the Buckeyes.

If Hickman can prove that he can be a threat over the top as well as in the box and slot (where his primary comfort is), then he could make it quite hard for the Browns to move off of him.

I have a strong inclination that it would either be Green or Bell would would get the ax if a waiver wire addition joins the roster.

LB Matthew Adams

This one is unlikely.

The Browns brought Matthew Adams in because of his prowess on special teams and his familiarity with new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. And now with an injury to another special teamer in the linebacker room in Jordan Kunaszyk, who will likely be placed on Injured Reserve, Adams’ experience is much-needed in the room.

However, maybe the Browns feel like athletic and explosive undrafted free agent linebacker Mohamoud Diabate could take over that workload on a cheaper and more long-term contract. If that is the case, Adams could find himself near the bottom of the roster.

