3 leading transfer targets all want to join Atlético Madrid

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have been afforded a boost in their efforts to bring in three leading summer transfer targets.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Robin Le Normand, Mikel Merino and David Hancko as the players in question.

Real Sociedad pair Le Normand and Merino were recently joined by Feyenoord standout Hancko at the very top of the summer wishlist of the aforementioned Atlético.

As much comes as the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano set about adding much-needed reinforcements to Diego Simeone’s ranks both at the back, and in the middle of the park.

Negotiations towards deals for all three players are understood to be firmly underway.

The European Championships pose an evident problem in as much, with Le Normand and Merino currently representing Spain, and Hancko Slovakia.

If the latest word to have surfaced late on Wednesday evening is anything to go by, though, then those of a Rojiblancos persuasion need not fret.

This comes amid confirmation that their side have the will of all three players working in their favour.

As per Marca:

‘Atlético has a winning asset in its intention to successfully close the talks for the signings of Le Normand, David Hancko and Mikel Merino: the desire of the footballers to wear red and white starting next season.

