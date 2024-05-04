3 Lady Vols Win Back-to-Back SEC Regular Season Titles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The third-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols clinched back-to-back SEC regular season titles on Friday for the first time in program history with an 8-3 victory over No. 24 Kentucky at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.



The title is Tennessee’s third regular season triumph and sixth overall conference crown. The Lady Vols displayed dominance throughout the title run, winning all eight SEC series this season.

In the fourth, Kiki Milloy hit a three-run bomb to capture the lead and set Tennessee on its way to another championship.

