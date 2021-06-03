3 Knicks offseason questions, including whether or not to extend Julius Randle

Derrick Rose, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson treated image

The Knicks’ regular season was a resounding success. But their postseason ended in disappointment Wednesday when they lost Game 5 at home to the Hawks.

The club heads into the offseason with several big decisions to make.

Here’s a look at a few of them...



Julius Randle’s contract for 2021-22 isn’t fully guaranteed. The Knicks can offer him an extension of up to four years and $106 million this summer. The club can also keep Randle under his current contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season. In 2022, Randle could re-sign with the Knicks for as much as a five-year deal worth more than $200 million.

It will be interesting to see how the Knicks approach Randle’s next contract.

The 26-year-old was the driving force behind the Knicks’ success in 2020-21.

He became the sixth player in NBA history – and the first Knick -- to average at least 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in a season. The others? Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokić (who also did it this season), Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook.

He earned an All-Star nod and the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

Randle struggled in the playoffs, though. That’s probably going to factor in to the Knicks approach this offseason with him. But it’s unlikely to change their general outlook on Randle: As late as the last month of the regular season, New York was committed to keeping him after his current contract expires.

WHAT ABOUT POINT GUARD?

The Knicks could have roughly $60 million in cap space this offseason. It’s safe to assume that they’ll be exploring their options in the point guard market. New York checked in with New Orleans prior to the 2021 trade deadline regarding a potential Lonzo Ball trade. Nothing materialized then, but one source familiar with the Knicks-Pelicans talks expected New York to re-engage on Ball in the offseason.



Feb 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

In the final weeks of the regular season, there was still no consensus among Knicks decision-makers about Ball, sources said.

Other potential options include Dennis Schroder, Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, Devonte Graham, or Kendrick Nunn.

SNY previously reported that Schroder and Lowry have been on New York’s radar.

WHO WILL BE RE-SIGNED?

The Knicks’ pending free agents include Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton, and Frank Ntilikina.

You can bet your rent check or mortgage payment that the Knicks will have strong interest in bringing Rose back. Gibson as well. Noel was one of the driving forces behind New York’s defense in the regular season. He will probably have suitors in the offseason.

The Knicks’ approach with Noel in the offseason will be interesting.

Noel filled in admirably for the injured Mitchell Robinson during the regular season.



Feb 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on February 07, 2021 in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Mike Stobe/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks can offer Robinson an extension this offseason. But New York may elect to exercise the team option on Robinson’s contract for 2021-22. This would allow Robinson to hit free agency in 2022.

Their approach with Robinson may factor into how they navigate Noel’s free agency.

Lastly, Tom Thibodeau didn’t say it directly, but he seemed to be hinting that the Knicks need to add shooting this offseason. Evan Fournier is a name to keep an eye on.

The Knicks spoke to Orlando at the trade deadline about a potential trade for Fournier, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.