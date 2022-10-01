3 keys to winning the rivalry-renewed Cowboys-Commanders game

The NFC East started to battle one another in Week 3, with the two undefeated teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, facing off against the two teams at 1-1, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. The latter two had very different outcomes to their matchups.

Washington got dog walked by the Eagles in a manner that was much worse than the 24-8 score would indicate. Philadelphia had 400 yards in total offense and an average of 5.9 yards per play, compared to 240 yards for the Commanders, 3.2 per play. Quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked nine times and the game was never competitive.

The Cowboys actually gave the Giants their first loss of the year, by coming from behind in a that included key moments from all three phases. The defense was once again dominant, staying one of four teams to not allow an opponent over 20 points this season. The special team unit blocked a field goal, converted long kicks, and had big returns. The offense also stepped up later in the contest and scored 17 straight points to put the game out of reach.

When teams with rivalries like these two play one another, the records go out the window and the ability to execute becomes critical. What specifically do Dallas and Washington have to key in on in order to get a win in the next game against their biggest antagonist though?

The most impactful defensive line

On paper this looks like a wipeout. The team that leads the league in sacks is the Dallas Cowboys at 4.3 per game and Washington gives up the most sacks per game at 5. Flipping that around, Washington might be a top ten defense in sacks, with 2.7 a contest, but the Cowboys offense is even better in sacks allowed at only 1.7 per game. Washington is also down their stud pass rusher, Chase Young.

The reason this mismatch is still a key is because Dallas needs to take advantage of it the way the Philadelphia Eagles did. The Commanders were smoked by the Eagles last week, giving up nine sacks. Was it an outlier? Washington allowed an average of three sacks a game in their other two contests, 23rd in the league. Add to that, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, and Jordan Davis terrorized Washington up the middle all game and Dallas might not have the horses to match that ability.

It is a typical occurrence in the league that after a team gets beat the way Washington did in Week 3, they have a bounce back performance and QB protection is going to be the top priority going into this matchup. The Cowboys have to get pressure on Wentz and wait for him to make mistakes.

The Cowboys reworked offense line is going to get an excellent test Sunday as well. The team weakness currently on the OL is at center with Tyler Biadasz, young left guard, Matt Farniok, or old veteran Jason Peters when he is playing for Farniok. Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne are going to be an enormous challenge for the middle of the offensive line of the Cowboys. Payne leads the defensive line in sacks, with Allen only having one sack currently, but coming off an elite nine sack season a year ago.

The results for the OL in Dallas, and the DL in Washington have been drastically different. Washington has underachieved greatly compared to their talent while the Cowboys have exceeded expectations across the board considering they are down their top left tackle and left guard. That said, the talent on the Commanders defensive line could play up to expectations at any point and it is unknown if Dallas will be able to handle that. The team that wins in the trenches between these two could be who comes out with a victory.

Who wins in the red zone

Redzone success is a key in almost every single game of the season, but division rivals like Washington and Dallas that know each other so well amplifies the importance of scoring touchdowns in the redzone. Offensive coordinators have to take things to another level because opponent knows strategies so well.

Washington’s offense has made eight trips, but the defense has allowed 15 attempts. Even though the offense is scoring red-zone touchdowns at an incredible rate of 75%, and only allowing the opposing team to score a TD 53% of the time, they are being outscored 56-42 due to how many more attempts the defense is giving up.

For Dallas the offense might not matchup with the Commanders. They’ve only gone into the red zone six times, and they scored seven on 67% of the attempts. The defense though is incredible, only having an opposing offense go into the red zone four times this season, just two of which went for touchdowns.

The defense for Dallas is just on another level, and Washington shouldn’t reach the red zone often, definitely not as much as the Cowboys. If the Commanders are hitting the same 75% touchdown percentage though, the difference between scoring seven points and three could be the key to winning on Sunday.

Which role playing pass catchers make plays

Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb are the clear, big-talent receivers for their teams. They will each get the top focus from the opposing defensive coordinator. The key to this game could be the other receiving options surrounding those top guys.

On paper the Commanders have the better receiving unit. Even if Michael Gallup is back, he will be on a pitch count in his first game off an ACL injury, so it’s hard to count on him. That leaves Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson for Washington and Noah Brown and rookie Jalen Tolbert for Dallas.

Wentz has a history of throwing the ball underneath to running backs and tight ends, especially in his time in Philadelphia. Samuel seems to be that guy for him on the Commanders, he has more receptions than McLaurin and Dotson combined. He averages only 8.2 yards per reception, which is less than starting running back Antonio Gibson.

Dotson has only caught nine balls in three games, not exactly a Justin Jefferson rookie season thus far, but he has scored three times. Any player scoring a touchdown on 33% of their receptions has a clear role as a playmaker or a red-zone threat.

For Dallas, Tolbert was active for the first time in Week 3, so his impact to this point isn’t going to match Samuel or Dotson. He had his first possible big play chance Sunday, and he couldn’t bring in a deep ball from Rush. If that opens up again, it could be essential they hit on that big play Sunday, but until he produces at an NFL level, he can’t be counted on either.

This leaves the Cowboys’ Noah Brown, who has a connection with Rush through years of playing together on the second team. Brown has more targets than all receivers not named Lamb combined. His 15 receptions are more than Lamb has, and on 13 less targets. Brown has more yards per reception, total yards, and is even in touchdowns with Lamb. He has broken out from the special team player who would occasionally block, to a top receiving option even after the return of Gallup.

With Trevon Diggs on McLaurin, and William Jackson III getting the assignment of Lamb, if he is back from injury, the top receiving options could be limited this week. The game could come down to Dotson, Samuel, Tolbert, or Brown, and which of those guys can step up and make plays for their offense.

