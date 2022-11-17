3 keys to victory for Patriots in Week 11 matchup vs Jets

Fresh off a much-needed bye week, the New England Patriots (5-4) take on the New York Jets (6-3) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots are entering into a pivotal divisional matchup that could have huge ramifications on the close AFC East race.

All four teams—the Patriots, Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins—would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

With a testy Jets defense and both teams coming off a bye week, there is optimism that this game has all the makings for much-watch television, even if the Patriots seem to have Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s number.

Let’s take a look at the three keys to the game for the Patriots to boost their chances of sitting atop the AFC East.

Get Mac Jones back on track

Mac Jones has had a few weeks to fully heal from the ankle injury that caused him to miss some time earlier in the season. With the bye week, Jones should have had ample opportunity to make up for lost time with the offense this season, while also focusing on healing.

The second-year quarterback has a chance to not only get back on track, but he could lead the Patriots to another run similar to last season when he showcased his talents as a rookie.

If the Patriots can get Jones more comfortable and settled in this 2022 offense, they should easily beat the Jets at home in a matchup featuring an opposing quarterback they’ve dominated in previous games.

Keep the Judon sack show going

Matthew Judon has been on a historic tear and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. After some much-needed rest, the sack-monster should be ready to come roaring right out of the gates on Sunday.

One of the knocks on Wilson is that he gets flustered when under pressure. Judon and company had him running for his life in the first game.

That led to the turnover spree that ultimately helped the Patriots come away with the victory. Judon should continue to create matchup issues for the Jets’ bruised offensive line. As long as he’s controlling the edge and pressuring Wilson, the Patriots’ secondary should have an easier day against the Jets’ skilled wideouts.

Get more creative on offense

As much as the Patriots should be able to handle Wilson and the Jets offense, the Jets defense is skilled, and the Patriots will need to get creative in order to get the offense in rhythm.

Getting in rhythm for this week falls on Matt Patricia, who needs to have himself a solid game as the signal-caller. The Patriots, with all of their weapons healthy, should have a wider playbook.

Patricia will need to capitalize on the likely turnovers the Patriots defense will create against Wilson. The Patriots may not be able to win on the leg of kicker Nick Folk alone for a second time against the Jets.

