3 keys to victory for Oregon football in Pac-12 championship vs. rival Washington

In a rematch that has been speculated about since the first showdown in mid-October, No. 5 Oregon football will look to win the second time around, capture a Pac-12 championship and vault into the College Football Playoffs all in one fell swoop Friday when the Ducks play No. 3 Washington in Las Vegas.

The Ducks' (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) only loss of the season came to the Huskies (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12) in Seattle, and since, Oregon has been completely dominant.

The Ducks are looking to make sure that what happened in October doesn’t happen again at 5 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

“We didn’t finish,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “We didn’t win the game last time. So that’s the kind of thing that sticks with you. Our coaches have been working extremely hard as soon as our game was over as far as getting prep and so have our players.”

Here are three keys to victory for the Ducks in their rematch against rival Washington in the Pac-12 championship.

Ducks must win on key downs vs. Huskies in Pac-12 championship game

Perhaps the top reason the Ducks couldn’t muster a win at Husky Stadium was a big zero on fourth down conversions in the 36-33 loss.

On three separate occasions the Ducks decided to go for a touchdown in the red zone or to end the game at midfield up by 3 with minutes left and failed to convert those chances into points or game-clinching plays.

“You look at some critical downs or critical situations that we didn’t win,” Lanning said. “You didn’t walk away and felt like we dominated in each phase. Each phase there were pieces we wanted pieces, we lost. It’s about attacking some of those moments as far as what you do differently or what you do the same.”

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws against Washington during the first half of the game on Oct. 14 in Seattle.

Winning those downs in Las Vegas will be key to a victory after not converting on any of those chances last time around. Since that loss, Oregon has been incredibly effective on fourth down when they need to be.

Against Oregon State last week, the Ducks converted on fourth-and-manageable on both of their first scoring drives to set up touchdowns.

“We found what we’re good at, we’re in stride with that and in tune with that,” Oregon quarterback Bo Nix said. “The first game we just missed a few opportunities, and it came down to a few plays. In these kinds of games that’s what it usually comes down to: a few plays.”

Oregon needs to get Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. off his spots

Michael Penix Jr. was long considered the Heisman frontrunner after a 300-yard, four-touchdown passing performance against the Ducks in October, but the Washington quarterback has had a tougher go of it of lately, despite a perfect record.

Since Washington’s win over Oregon, Penix has averaged 266 passing yards per game, after averaging well over 300 through UW’s first six games. Many have speculated on the quarterback’s health, and in his last two games against Oregon State and Washington State, Penix threw for just 162 and 204 yards, respectively.

“He’s still won every single game,” Lanning said. “Maybe he hasn’t had some of the stats that he’s had early in the season, but he’s obviously a really talented quarterback, a really good quarterback. It’s late in the season. Everybody gets a little bit banged up. To me, he’s still playing really elite football.”

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against Oregon State at Reser Stadium.

The key for the Ducks will be exactly what it was in the first game: get to Penix and get him off his spots.

“A lot of people have taken our game plan of bringing pressure on first and second down and forcing him to get off his spot,” defensive back Evan Williams said. “When he’s comfortable back there and comfortable in his drop back, making throws with timing, he’s the best in the nation, basically. But we have to get him off his spot, get him a little uncomfortable and his feet not set and it’s a different story.”

Oregon must find rhythm in run game with Bucky Irving

After averaging well over 200 yards on the ground through its first seven games, Oregon has not hit that mark in the ground game since October and has had a hard time getting its run game in a groove.

Of course, the Ducks haven’t really needed it, with Nix putting up well over 300 yards through the air each week as the nation’s leading passer. Still, the Ducks have run the ball well on the Huskies in the past and will need to get it back in sync come Friday against a susceptible Husky defense giving up 134 rushing yards a game.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving runs for a touchdown against Washington safety Mishael Powell (3) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (1) during the game on Oct. 14 in Seattle.

Though Bucky Irving has over 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season, he’s failed to hit the century mark in four of the Ducks’ last five contests.

“We’re a little more out of rhythm this past game with some of our run game, but we were obviously able to hit some explosive shots,” Lanning said. “That’s going to happen when you have really good running backs; people are gonna start to load the box against you and try to take that away. So something we have to be able to continue to work on, but when we’ve needed to be able to run the ball we have been able to.”

Lanning isn’t wrong. In each of the last two matchups with the Huskies, Irving has had career days, rushing for 149 yards in 2022 and 127 yards earlier this season.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 title: Oregon Ducks keys to win vs. Washington Huskies