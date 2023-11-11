3 Keys to Victory for the Oregon Ducks against the USC Trojans

On Saturday night, the Oregon Ducks will take on the USC Trojans in Autzen Stadium for their first true home game under the lights of 2023. Before the season began, this was the game I expected to be the best Pac-12 game of the year. But, the Trojans have had an underwhelming year, and the Ducks are much heavier favorites than I would’ve expected back in August.

While I do think Oregon is in a good spot to win this game, I also expect USC to make the game close. Despite their three losses, the Trojans still have one of the most prolific offenses in college football, and they will challenge the Ducks’ defense.

Below, are my three biggest keys to victory for Oregon in Saturday’s game.

Shut down the Trojans’ early

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

USC has struggled all year on defense, but they have still been one of the most consistent offenses in the country. So, if the Trojans can start the game well, it might put the Ducks in a tough spot. On the flip side, if the Ducks’ defense can get a few quick stops at the beginning of the game, USC will likely be playing from behind, which is not something they are equipped for because of their defensive issues.

A heavy dose of the run

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

At the heart of the Trojans’ poor defense is lackadaisical run defense. The USC front seven has struggled all year to properly fit runs which means Bucky Irving and Jordan James should see some big holes on Saturday night. If the Oregon offense can consistently get four to five yards per carry in the first half, the Trojans defense will be gassed by the 3rd quarter and things will open up for Bo Nix.

Get to the quarterback

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

If USC wins this game, it will be because Caleb Williams plays the game of his life. The best way to make sure that doesn’t happen? Get into the backfield and put some hits on Williams. If Brandon Dorlus, Jordan Burch, or any of the freshman rushers can have a good day, the Ducks will be in a good spot to win.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire