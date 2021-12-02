3 keys to victory for Oregon Ducks against Utah in Pac-12 title game

The Oregon Ducks have a chance at redemption in a major way on Friday evening as they’ll take on the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship game.

The winner will most likely play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, barring a surprise inclusion in the College Football Playoffs if Oregon does win.

The Ducks got their bell rung the last time these two teams met a few weeks ago, with the Utes dominating from kickoff all the way until the end of the game in a decisive 38-7 victory in Salt Lake City.

For Oregon to earn their redemption, and another Pac-12 title, they’ll need to make some adjustments in a major way – starting with:

Stopping the Run

This was a key for Oregon two weeks ago, one they weren’t able to accomplish successfully. Utah’s star back Tavion Thomas carried the ball 21 times for 94 yards – which doesn’t look too bad until you factor in his three rushing touchdowns.

The Utes as a team ran for over 200 yards on the ground and have more total rushing yards and rushing yards per game than any other team in the conference.

A lot has to change for Oregon to pull off a victory after the debacle from two weeks ago, with stopping the run the top task on coach Cristobal’s to-do list.

Avoid the Sacks

This was a key two weeks ago as well, although I’ve reworded “protect Anthony Brown” to “Avoid the Sacks” because some of the onus is on Brown himself to avoid getting taken down.

The Utes are still very clearly the most prolific pass rushing team in the conference, at least according to sacks where they have a whopping 37 of them – 11 more than second place UCLA and 15 more than the Ducks.

Utah got to Brown three times the last time these two teams met, and no doubt the pass rush (on both sides of the ball) will be a huge factor on Friday evening.

Use your best offensive player

This one seems obvious, and yet the last time these two teams met running back Travis Dye only received six carries, which went for 29 yards.

It’s true the Ducks went down early and had to pass the ball more than they are comfortable doing in order to avoid running down the clock, but only getting Dye seven touches (he had one reception as well) seems like a mistake, a mistake Cristobal seems unlikely to make again.

For the Ducks to get another championship in the record books, Dye will need to look like the star back he has been all season long after CJ Verdell went down with his season-ending injury.

