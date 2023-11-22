3 keys to victory for Oregon Ducks football in showdown with Oregon State Beavers

With Oregon football’s goals in sight, the Ducks’ postseason hopes hinge yet again on an end-of-year battle against in-state rival Oregon State Friday at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) could clinch a berth to the Pac-12 championship game against Washington in Las Vegas next Friday with a win over the Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12). A loss, and an Arizona victory over Arizona State, would plummet Oregon out of the conference title game and likely out of a New Year's Six bowl berth.

The Beavers won last year’s game in Corvallis, 38-34, overcoming a three-touchdown deficit in the second half to knock the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title race.

Oregon's Dan Lanning is hoping for a different result in his second season as head coach.

“I think it already resonates with every single one of us and certainly isn’t far from our minds,” Lanning said of last year’s loss. “They’re certainly a good team. We have to go play really well to compete against them. And you have to play an entire game.”

Here are three keys to an Oregon victory. The game will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Friday on FOX.

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball against Washington Huskies corner back Dominique Hampton (7) during the first half at Reser Stadium Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis.

Match Oregon State’s physicality

After falling behind 31-10, the Beavers exerted their will on both sides of the ball in the trenches to make a stunning comeback, which included 19 straight running plays that the Ducks had no answer for in 2022.

That certainly hasn’t been lost on the Ducks.

“We’ve got to play the game first,” Lanning said of his team’s physicality this season. “We’re going to find out. We’ve been physical certainly at times this season, but it’s going to take a physical game to be effective in this one.”

So far this season, Oregon has been much more physical, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Ducks rank 11th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game, allowing just 3.39 yards to carry and 96.18 yards per game.

They’ll be facing a run game from Oregon State that averages well over five yards per carry and over 192 rushing yards per game. Beaver tailback Damien Martinez averages 104.3 yards per game and ranks second in the Pac-12 with 1,147 yards in 11 games with nine touchdowns. Change of pace back Deshaun Fenwick also has nearly 500 yards on the ground over 10 games with five scores.

“We have great talent and guys that are executing their job at a really high level,” Lanning said. “We have good plans for these guys each week and they’ve gone out there and they’ve embraced whatever the plan is. We change quite a bit each week, and those guys have done a good job of executing whatever we’ve asked them to do with good talent.”

Stanford running back Casey Filkins, center, is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV, right, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, left, during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Oregon defense must get off the field

The Beavers are one of the best teams in college football when it comes to possessing the ball on offense. Oregon State ranks 16th in the nation in average time on offense in each game at around 32:06.

Last week in a 22-20 loss to Washington in Corvallis, the Beavers put together a 10-minute scoring drive taking up nearly the entirety of the third quarter. That, in part, helped Oregon State climb back into the game, possessing the ball for nearly 22 of the 30 second half minutes.

Oregon State will undoubtedly try the same thing against the Ducks to keep Bo Nix and the offense off the field and out of rhythm.

“I’ve always been very impressed with Jonathan (Smith),” Lanning said. “I just think that his teams are always playing good football at the end of the season. They’re always tough teams. They can win in a variety of ways, but they do it their way. It’s certainly unique to them. There’s not a lot of people who play that same brand of football and his teams are hard-nosed, tough kids. They do a really good job.”

The Ducks themselves rank favorably when it comes to time of possession as well, holding the ball for an average of around 31 minutes per game, good for 38th nationally. If Oregon finds a way to score on most of its drives like it has most of the season and gets the Beavers off the field on third downs, the Ducks will be in line for success.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to quarterback Bo Nix during a timeout in the first half as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener on Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Don’t let the moment get too big

Oregon has looked nearly unstoppable since a nail-biting loss to Washington in mid-October.

The Ducks are one of the highest-regarded one-loss teams in college football this season and could clinch a berth in the final Pac-12 championship game and a rematch with those same Huskies next week in Las Vegas with a whole lot more at stake.

But first, the Ducks must host the Beavers.

“Our players understand exactly what’s at stake here for this game,” Lanning said. “They want to go out there and have their best performance and leave it up to them and not to something else.”

Since that Washington loss, the Ducks lost any room for error over the rest of the season. Oregon has passed each and every test since that point, but at least on paper hasn’t seen anything like this Oregon State squad since October.

With a Pac-12 title berth on the line, and a potential College Football Playoff bid and New Year's Six bowl at stake, it’ll all come down to Friday in Eugene for the Ducks.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

