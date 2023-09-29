3 keys to victory for Oregon against the Stanford Cardinal

This week, we’re back to a point where going into the Saturday game, it doesn’t seem like the final score will be that close. While the Oregon Ducks have had some thrilling games against the Cardinal in recent history, this likely won’t be one of those. In our most recent Pac-12 Power Rankings, Stanford fell to the bottom, which is likely where they’ll stay for the remainder of the season.

Still, this is an important game for the Ducks. With their bye week coming up, this will be Oregon’s last game before they head up to Washington. It will be important for the Ducks to end Saturday’s game on a high note so that they’re playing their best football heading into Seattle.

With that goal in mind, I’ve listed the three things I think Oregon needs to do or achieve against Stanford to be as ready as they can to face off against Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies in a few weeks. They’re listed below.

Solidify the Offensive Line

Since the beginning of the season, the Ducks’ offensive line has grown tremendously. Through four games, the starting unit seems to have developed chemistry with one another that wasn’t present in the Portland State game. The journey isn’t complete though and I want to see the O-line take another step forward as a unit this Saturday. UW has one of the best pass-rushers in the country in Bralen Trice, so it will be important for this O-line to be at the best they’ve ever been.

Consistency across the secondary

CB Khyree Jackson made headlines after he allowed only 2 receptions for 2 yards while breaking up 3 passes against the Colorado Buffaloes. There is a lot of talk that the Alabama transfer is a few steps away from becoming a star. However, across the field at the CB2 position, there is a bit of uncertainty. Jahlil Florence, who was the primary CB2 through the first three games, only played 15 snaps against Colorado. This might be due to him rehabbing a small injury, but regardless, the CB2 position was fulfilled by the committee last weekend. While that probably isn’t a concern against Stanford, it is definitely a concern against Washington who has one of the nation’s top receiving corps. I hope to see that position become more solidified this weekend so that there are no questions going into the UW game.

Dominant rushing game

The Ducks showcased their dominant rushing attack last Saturday and used it to totally dismantle Colorado’s defense. However, going into the Stanford game (and likely the Washington game) Oregon will be without Noah Whittington and will need to use their depth at RB to match his production. This means that guys like Jordan James, Dante Dowdell, and perhaps even Jayden Limar will need to come ready to play against the Cardinal, because they may be cast into the fray against the Huskies.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire