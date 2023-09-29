3 keys to victory for No. 9 Oregon football vs. Stanford

Fresh off its most complete performance of the season in a rowdy environment, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks have prepared this week for a totally different environment in Palo Alto this weekend.

The Stanford Cardinal (1-3, 0-2 Pac-12) have had a rough go of it this season, with just one win against Hawaii in Week 1, and losses to USC, Sacramento State, and Arizona. Led by first-year coach Troy Taylor, formerly Sacramento State’s head coach and the offensive coordinator at Utah, the Cardinal will be looking for their second straight victory over the Ducks on The Farm after upsetting the Ducks in 2021.

After a highly anticipated and emotionally charged blowout of Colorado, the Ducks are refocusing on their next opponent.

“Sometimes after an emotional win where there’s a lot of passion and energy in it, you can have a let down when we’re certainly not looking to do that,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “We’re looking to go out and perform again to our absolute best.”

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Palo Alto and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon must bring the energy

Lanning has alluded to Oregon’s nail-biting win over Texas Tech in Lubbock as plenty of motivation for the Oregon football team as it looks to put more pieces together on the road in Palo Alto this week.

In one of the more unique road settings in college football, the Ducks have had no music playing during practices and are preparing for a different atmosphere come Saturday.

“This is a bring your own juice game,” Lanning said. “It’s gonna be a different atmpshere. But if you step on the grass and it means something to you, you’re gonna step on there and try to perform to a certain level because you have pride in the game.”

A relatively slumbering stadium, Stanford’s roughly 50,000-seat venue averaged around 30,000 fans when paid attendance last season, with lots of red, empty seats for most of the season.

Upset at the Ducks’ performance earlier on the road in Lubbock, in a much different atmosphere, the Ducks are looking for a better second road performance this Saturday.

“1A is win, and 1B is playing to the standard,” Lanning said of playing on the road. “If you do either one without the other, you’re going to feel unfulfilled. And that’s what really it’s about for us is making sure we hit 1A and 1B. We want to play to the standard and we want to win the game. But win the game most importantly.”

Continue hot starts

Through four games, the Ducks are outscoring opponents 74-14 in the first quarter, and 173-23 in the first half.

Aside from one shaky defensive performance against Texas Tech, and a stagnant third quarter against the Red Raiders, the Ducks’ offense has been unstoppable, and its defense has been steady to dominant.

“It’s a combination of players knowing exactly what we’re going to be running, exactly what we’re going to accomplish,” Lanning said of the Ducks’ starts. “So I think that goes back to what you script in practice and painting a clear picture for your players early in games. And then also just execution of that same plan.”

That will be key once again in a contest against the Cardinal the Ducks should handle with ease. If Oregon can roll out to a good start and rest its players as much as possible heading into a bye week.

Figure out the tailback rotation without Noah Whittington

Though it's unclear how long Noah Whittington will be out, after Lanning announced it could be “several weeks” after Oregon’s win over Colorado, the Ducks will need to alter their tailback rotation in the coming weeks.

Through four games, Whittington, Bucky Irving, and Jordan James have paced the Oregon rushing attack. Irving leads the pack with 37 carries for 305 yards, James is second with 28 carries for 209 yards, and Whittington took 20 carries for 146 yards and a pair of scores.

Without Whittington, Irving and James will likely see an increased work load, and freshmen Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar may be tasked to step in and spell both backs over the next few weeks.

The freshmen have stepped in garbage time and have each rushed for over 50 yards and a score so far this year.

“We got plenty of guys back there that can tote the rock and are ready to go,” Lanning said. “But it’s not just toting the rock. It’s how they’re doing protections, it’s what they do from a route standpoint, but we have the guys there that can do a good job. Like I said before, you’re not going to fill Noah Whittington’s shoes. What that guy’s won for our team you can’t fulfill that, but we do have good players on our team.”

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 3 keys to victory for No. 9 Oregon Ducks football vs. Stanford