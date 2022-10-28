3 keys to victory for No. 8 Oregon Ducks against Cal Golden Bears

The Oregon Ducks, fresh off a season-defining victory over Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins, will head to Berkley, California to take on a Golden Bears team in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

It has all the makings of a trap game, especially with Oregon securing the highest ranking of the season in the polls this past week.

While Cal isn’t a team that should be beating Dan Lanning’s team, the combination of a road atmosphere, the comedown from a big victory, and Cal’s veteran-laden squad could cause some queasiness on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Golden Bears are also a bad defensive team, particularly against the pass, and Oregon’s defense should be able to make it a tough day for quarterback Jack Plummer.

Here are three keys to an Oregon victory on Saturday:

LET BO COOK

Cal is among the worst FBS teams in the country at defending the pass. Teams are averaging 275.1 passing yards per game against them this season, and that’s only going to go up after Bo Nix and the Ducks face them in Berkley on Saturday.

While Oregon’s rushing game is a big part of their success this season, the easiest way to attack Cal is in the air. They rank 27th in the country with just 116.1 rushing yards surrendered per game, and while Bucky Irving and company should be able to find some green on Saturday – it’s best to focus on the air raid.

Nix has a chance to really put his name into the Heisman Trophy consideration with a couple hundred passing yards and a few touchdowns on Saturday, and that should be plenty to lead the Ducks to yet another victory.

Win the first quarter

Teams that do pull off mega midseason upsets tend to do so by simply, well, hanging around. It may seem obvious that winning the first quarter is a key toward winning a full game, but in road games like this, coming off a major victory, it’s crucial to not let Cal hang around.

Teams often have lulls after major victories, and considering how well Cal played the Ducks last year this is the very definition of a trap game.

A two score lead at the end of the first quarter, even if it’s just 10-0, goes a long way toward another victory for Lanning and his squad.

Generate Pressure on Plummer

Jack Plummer is a lot of things, but no one will ever mistake him for a running quarterback. So far this season he has rushed for -64 yards, taking multiple sacks while being unable to get out and pick up yards on the ground.

For the Ducks, this makes flushing him out of the pocket even more crucial to Saturday’s success. Plummer is completing just 61.2% of his passes, well below the near 70% mark he posted in 2020 and 2021 at Purdue.

If the Ducks can get him out of his comfort zone, and the secondary can lock it down on the outside, this is going to be an uncomfortable afternoon for the senior.

And, it should lead to an Oregon victory.

