3 keys to victory for No. 8 Oregon Ducks football at No. 13 Utah Utes

After a bounce back performance against Washington State last week in a 38-24 win, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks will play their second top-15 opponent in the last three weeks on the road against the No. 13 Utah Utes on Saturday.

The game is set to be played a Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.

The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are fresh off a big win over No. 24 USC in Los Angeles last weekend, needing a last-second field goal at the buzzer to win on the road, 34-32. The Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) handled Washington State last week, 38-24.

With a hobbled Bo Nix last season at quarterback, the Ducks gutted out a 20-17 win at Autzen Stadium a year ago against Utah.

“A really good team, extremely well coached,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Utah. “They’ve done a phenomenal job of utilizing their personnel and have some really talented players on their team. So, it’s gonna be fun for us to go out there and play them.”

Here are three keys to an Oregon victory against Utah this weekend in Salt Lake City.

Oregon hopes to tighten up in red zone offense

The Ducks boast one of the most efficient offenses in college football, with quarterback Nix leading the entire country in completion percentage. Nix leads a unit that scores touchdowns on the majority of its drives, rarely turns the ball over and can beat you in multiple ways.

That said, Oregon has had small bouts with inconsistency in the red zone, and that showed up again against Washington State last week in the first quarter.

The Ducks scored just three points on their first three drives, despite getting deep into Cougar territory on each.

After switching to a more run-oriented offense to open up the passing game, the Ducks offense took off, scoring five touchdowns over their last seven drives.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State on Oct. 2 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Facing arguably the best defense in the Pac-12 this season against Utah, the Ducks may not be able to afford mistakes in the red zone — particularly penalties.

“It starts with execution,” Lanning said. “It’s staying on schedule. They do a good job of knocking people out of rhythm. It doesn’t mean that you have to run it on the first or run it on second down, but it means it’s good to be balanced so they can’t necessarily tee off on you. But when you create second-and-long, third-and-long, they get stronger and they get better.”

Last week against the Cougars, Oregon’s opening drive was halted by a holding penalty that occurred while Nix found Troy Franklin for a long touchdown and resulted in a missed field goal. The very next drive, an ineligible receiver downfield forced the Ducks to settle for a short field goal.

Oregon has scored a touchdown on 72.97% of its red zone trips, good for 20th in the NCAA. The Utes’ defense gives up a touchdown on just 46.7% of its opponent’s red zone drives, good for 21st nationally. If the Ducks limit their mistakes in the red zone and stay ahead of the sticks, they’ll have a good shot at winning on the road in Salt Lake.

Get run game going early against the Utes

A slow start to finishing drives last week was helped by a second quarter run game surge and finished with the Ducks plowing through the Cougar front seven for 248 total rushing yards, and two 100-yard rushers in Bucky Irving and Jordan James.

This week, that run game will be a focus against one of the stronger run defenses in the country over the last decade in Utah.

Oregon running back Jordan James dives for additional yards as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State on Oct. 21 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Utes rank sixth in the NCAA in rushing defense through seven games, allowing just 78 rush yards per game and 2.97 yards per attempt (10th in NCAA). Overall, Utah gives up just 15 points per game.

“Of the teams in our conference, this is the team that I probably have most respect for defensively,” Lanning said. “What they do and the pressure that they apply and how they game plan and change what they do game to game. Their scheme, along with their talent, sets up really well for them in every game.”

That rush defense will go head-to-head against Oregon’s sixth-ranked rush offense, averaging 225.43 yards per game and a nation-leading 6.77 yards per carry. If the Ducks can get their run game started early, it will set up shots down the field for Franklin and Nix.

Pressure Utah’s offense into making mistakes

Underestimate Bryson Barnes and Utah at your own peril. Just ask USC. After bouncing back and forth between Barnes and freshman Nate Johnson at quarterback through the first few weeks of the season — with normal starter Cam Rising out for the year due to injury — the Utes have settled on Barnes to lead their offense, and the junior took off last week against the Trojans.

The former walk-on threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and another score to help guide the Utes to a 34-32 win.

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up prior to their game against the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium Aug 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

After getting benched due to a poor outing against Baylor, Barnes has gradually been much more accurate in recent weeks, and has made plays with his legs all season, including a long scamper to set the Utes up to win by a field goal last week.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable each week,” Lanning said of Barnes. "What you appreciate as a football guy watching him play, the guy plays tough. He’s fighting for hard yards there at the end of the game to put their team in position. When he took some big hits and he got up and kept playing. He’s impressive. He’s dangerous as a runner, he’s done a good job passing the ball. He’s gotten more efficient each week, and you know that they do a great job putting him in position and using his talents.”

But like any quarterback, Barnes has struggled at times when he’s been under pressure. The junior has three interceptions this season, and between him and Johnson, Utah’s offensive line has allowed 13 sacks. In addition to that, due to Barnes’ and Johnson’s tendency to scramble, the Utes lose an average of over eight yards on their sacks.

Oregon ranks sixth nationally in sacks on defense, with 25 coming from 16 different players. If the Ducks can get to Barnes early and often, and the defensive backs can capitalize on opportunities, a couple of turnovers could completely change the outcome of the game.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football at Utah Utes: 3 keys to victory for the Ducks