3 keys to victory for No. 6 Oregon football against Arizona State

Following a 36-27 victory over USC, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will hit the road to take on an old friend in coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe this weekend.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. game will be broadcast on FOX.

Here are three keys to victory for the Ducks as they look to win their fifth in a row and move closer to their postseason goals.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to players as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Don’t get complacent

After Oregon’s win over USC at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks' fourth-straight victory and their 10th game of the season scoring more than 30 points, quarterback Bo Nix said there was still work to be done.

The fifth-year quarterback is one of the nation’s leading passers and is guiding one of college football’s most efficient offenses ever. And the Ducks haven’t shown any sign of slowing down.

“We’re still putting things out there to where we can be better,” Nix said. “I think that’s the part where it keeps you coming back on Monday and making you come back for another week because we’re not there yet. One of my biggest fears is that we’ll become complacent. We’ve got to do a really good job finding ways to grow and find areas to where there are many, and we can go in and attack so we don’t have weaknesses. The great offenses out there don’t have weaknesses.”

If Oregon’s offense does have a weakness, it is penalties that have derailed promising drives. Other than that, the Ducks have been almost unstoppable.

Against an undermanned and overmatched Arizona State squad, the key on Saturday will be to not be complacent against the Sun Devils or Dillingham, who was the Oregon offensive coordinator last year.

Under Dillingham, the Sun Devils have quietly put together a strong season defensively, holding the nation’s top passing attack and No. 5 Washington to no offensive touchdowns in a 15-7 loss. The Devils rank 46th in the country in yards allowed per game, and rank near the 40s in just about every other defensive category as well.

If the Ducks continue their offensive success, it shouldn’t matter what defense is in front of them Saturday.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix greets offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Stay healthy

Though Oregon’s starting corner duo of Khyree Jackson and Jahlil Florence have dealt with some minor injuries, and center Jackson Powers-Johnson and tailback Bucky Irving briefly left the Ducks’ game against USC last week, Oregon has mostly stayed healthy this season.

Clearly hobbled, Powers-Johnson fought through and finished the game against USC and won’t be subbing himself out anytime soon. He says it's his teammates that have driven him to fight through the pain.

“They give everything they got day in and day out, so I have to give the same,” he said.

The truth is, like Oregon coach Dan Lanning said earlier this week, no one is completely healthy in Week 11 of the college football season. But the Ducks are close.

Against the Sun Devils, a key for the Ducks will be winning the game first and foremost and looking to stay healthy before a rivalry showdown with No. 11 Oregon State the following Friday at Autzen Stadium.

Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet (left) speaks with coach Kenny Dillingham during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.

Adjust to any wrinkles

Even during his time at Oregon, Dillingham liked to throw in some wrinkles to his offenses and playcalling. The first-year head coach has done the same at ASU and done things that Lanning has never seen before in the midst of a fierce injury bug that has decimated the Sun Devils’ offense.

With just about every quarterback on its roster struggling with some form of injury, do-it-all tailback Cameron Skattebo has lined up at quarterback and even thrown a couple of passes to varying success.

“Every time this guy touches the field it's like a punt, pass, and kick competition,” Lanning said. “He can do it all. You don’t know what you’re going to get from him. He’s tough, he’s hard-nosed, he doesn’t go down on first contact, he threw the ball on third-and-10 last week. It's really unique how they use him. You almost have to treat him as a quarterback that can run at times when he’s back there.”

Though true freshman Jaden Rashada has reportedly returned to practice this week for the Sun Devils after starting their opener, expect Dillingham to have a couple other wrinkles up his sleeve against his former team.

Lanning is certainly expecting to see something he’s never seen before from his close friend.

“We don’t know exactly what they’re going to do but we do know their DNA plays, we know what they make their hay in,” Lanning said. “That’s what you have to really work. Then you try to throw wrinkles in at practice that they haven’t put to film so we can adjust accordingly.”

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What Oregon football needs to do against Arizona State Sun Devils