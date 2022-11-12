3 keys to victory for No. 6 Oregon Ducks against No. 23 Washington Huskies

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the No. 23 Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon in what will be one of the most exciting college football games of the weekend, and potentially the season.

Washington is an elite passing team with a struggling secondary, while Oregon has Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix and a solid but not perfect defensive unit.

So, it is very possible this game results in a high-octane shootout between Nix and Michael Penix, and Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer.

For Oregon to come away with a hard-fought victory, here are three keys:

Let Bo Cook

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Washington became known for their elite secondary over the last half decade or so, but after losing Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon this offseason, the Huskies are now struggling to defend the pass.

They are currently allowing 237.8 passing yards per game, which is just 79th in the country among FBS programs.

For the Ducks, this means getting into the passing game early and often, and letting Nix make things happen. Washington boats a top-25 run defense, so all the more reason to borrow from old friend Mike Leach and let it fly at Autzen Stadium.

Generate Consistent Pressure

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Michael Penix, Jr. has been a revelation for the Huskies this season. The lefty is the reason Washington has the number ranked passing offense in the country, averaging 370.2 passing yards per contest.

For the Ducks to avoid taxing the heck out of their secondary, they’ll need players like D.J. Johnson and Brandon Dorlus to step up and flush Penix out of the pocket, or make him throw a lot of hurry up passes.

If he has time to do what he does best, this Oregon offense will have to score a lot of points in order to secure a victory.

Filter out the Noise

AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Or, for Dan Lanning at least, lean into it. Lanning has been embracing the emotion of the rivalry game, even turning up Washington’s fight song during practice.

Story continues

Typically players are instructed to ignore the elevated emotion and fan interaction during rivalry games, but Lanning’s approach may be what the Ducks need to stay focused amidst an absolutely rocking Autzen Stadium scene on Saturday.

Avoiding early turnovers or compounded mistakes will be a huge key for the Ducks to avoid suffering their first conference (and home) loss of the season on Saturday.

List

What's new with Washington since Oregon last played the Huskies?

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire