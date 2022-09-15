3 keys to victory for No. 24 Oregon Ducks against No. 14 BYU Cougars

The Oregon Ducks and BYU Cougars will face off in a non-conference top 25 matchup between two of the best programs on the West Coast.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning will hope the team that shows up at Autzen Stadium looks more like the version that played Eastern Washington last week, and not the team that got their bell rung by Georgia in Week 1.

BYU represents an extremely difficult opponent, as they are currently ranked No. 14 in the country in their final season before joining the Big 12 conference in 2023.

For Oregon to pull off a victory and begin the process of rebuilding faith in the new staff and new personnel, here are three key things they’ll need to take care of between the lines on Saturday:

Defensive Line Needs to Step Up

BYU left tackle Blake Freeland is a potential future first round pick, and alongside Clark Barrington and former Oregon lineman Kingsley Saumataia, all three stand above six-foot-six and offer elite levels of production for quarterback Jaren Hall.

If the Ducks cannot generate an effective pass rush, something they struggled mightily to do against Georgia in Week 1, then the Cougars will have no problem marching up and down the field, using up a lot of clock, and scoring a lot of points.

All that is a recipe of a home loss, and folks like Brandon Dorlus will need to have their best game of the season if they want to keep BYU from doing whatever they want offensively.

Generate Explosive Plays on Offense

BYU’s two strongest defensive players, similar to Oregon, both reside in the linebacker corps. In order to avoid Ben Bywater and Keenan Pili continually stopping the run and short-passing game, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham needs to dip into the explosive play portion of the playbook and let Bo Nix air it out.

BYU has a strong defense across the board, so there’s some risk built into taking deep shots down the field, but it will almost certainly need to happen for Oregon to ensure a perfect home record in the Dan Lanning era.

Suffocating Secondary

As of now it’s unclear if one, both, or none of BYU’s dynamic receiving duo, Puka Nakua and Gunnar Romney, will suit up on Saturday in Eugene.

BYU was able to defeat a good Baylor team without them, but with them it will put even more pressure on Oregon’s secondary to perform. Oregon lost Mykael Wright and Verone McKinley from last year’s squad, and while Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez was an excellent consolation prize, it’s still a position group that needs to prove their worth for coach Dan Lanning this season.

An excellent game against BYU, potentially with a turnover (or two) would go a long way toward assuaging some of those concerns while helping lead Oregon to a potential victory.

