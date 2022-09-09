3 keys to victory for No. 24 Oregon Ducks against Eastern Washington

The first week of action for the Oregon Ducks in the Dan Lanning era did not go to plan. While it’s not a shock the Ducks fell to the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the way in which they were mercilessly picked apart has many Oregon fans feeling very nervous for the rest of the season.

A game against FCS opponent Eastern Washington should help remind fans how talented this roster is, although the Eagles are far from a pushover after putting together an extremely successful run in the Big Sky Conference over the past decade.

Eastern has always had a high-level offense, and while they have a relatively inexperienced quarterback at the helm they do have a pair of quality receivers in Freddie Roberson and Efton Chism III, and an experienced defense that should allow them to at least keep things competitive at Autzen Stadium.

For the Ducks to not only secure a victory but to help ease the anxiety many Ducks fans are feeling, here are three key things Lanning and company will want to do on Saturday afternoon.

Dominate the Trenches

Generally speaking, the biggest difference between FCS programs and Power-5 squads like Oregon is the size and strength of the big guys up front.

Eastern has always had talented skill position players, but Oregon is bigger, stronger, and more skilled on both the offensive and defensive line and that needs to be very, very evident on Saturday.

Pounding the ball on the ground while the offensive line opens up holes a semi could fit through is the fastest and easiest way to assert dominance in this football game and remind everyone that this team has dudes and can still be a competitive force in the Pac-12 and nationally.

Show Us Those Explosive Plays

One of the biggest sources of excitement for Oregon fans this offseason was the addition of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who brought with him an offense that was more focused on generating explosive (25+ yards) plays within the offense.

With hyper-athletic players on the offense, including Byron Cardwell, Seven McGee, Sean Dollars, and Troy Franklin, it was more than disappointing to see the Ducks end their first game of the season without a single explosive play.

While Eastern’s defense is experienced and disciplined, this game should feature more big gains for Bo Nix and the Oregon offense. In a perfect world Ducks fans will get multiple glimpses of what an explosive play in Dillingham’s offense looks like, giving fans more peace of mind as the team prepares for the fall conference slate.

Find Oregon’s New Identity

The Mario Cristobal era is over, and the Oregon Ducks are into the 2022 season with a new head coach, new coordinators, a new quarterback, and plenty of new starters at virtually every position on the field.

As such, the team hasn’t quite found their identity on either side of the ball, and a 49-3 walloping by Georgia didn’t do anything to get this team any closer to finding it last weekend.

A game at home against a good FCS opponent in Eastern is the perfect opportunity for that identity to begin showing up, something coach Dan Lanning acknowledged this week when talking to media.

“I want to walk away and you say, ‘okay, that offense has an identity, that defense has an identity in that game,’” Lanning said. “And again, Eastern’s an elite team, but we’re really focused on us. I want to see those DNA traits show up within that game for us.”

Oregon doesn’t need to do anything spectacular to pull off a victory in this one, but demonstrably winning the battle in the trenches, rattling off a few explosive plays on offense, and getting closer to establishing a clear identity on both sides of the ball would go a long, long way toward repairing some of the damage done in the blowout loss to Georgia last week.

