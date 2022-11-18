3 keys to victory for No. 13 Oregon Ducks against No. 10 Utah Utes

The Oregon Ducks are in unfamiliar territory heading into their Saturday evening bout with the Utah Utes.

For starters, they are the lower ranked team for the first time since Week 1 of the season whey they faced the Georgia Bulldogs. Factor in the uncertainty about the status of star quarterback Bo Nix, and you have a team with their backs against the wall, set to face a team that took care of this team twice last season.

Dan Lanning and his staff will have their work cut out for them in this one, regardless of Nix’s health status. Still, there is plenty they can do to secure a victory in this one, including:

Elite Linebacker Play

Utah does a lot of their damage on offense by utilizing tight end Dalton Kincaid, one of the best in all of college football. They are also getting an excellent performance from running back Tavion Thomas, two players who will almost certainly cause problems for Oregon’s defense on Saturday.

That puts a lot of pressure on Oregon’s men in the middle, namely linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe. Considered one of the strongest position groups in the country, Sewell and Flowe haven’t quite lived up to expectations this season.

A big game on Saturday, where they neutralize the offensive threat of Kincaid and Thomas, will go a long long way toward helping the Ducks avoid another loss and will help these two guys put more promising tape out there for NFL scouts.

Big Game from the Backfield

Utah has a top 30 rushing defense in the country, holding opponents to just 121.4 rushing yards per game.

Oregon has faced up and succeeded against top tier running defenses a handful of times this season, but it will be more critical than ever in a game where Nix may not play, or may not be 100% if he does suit up.

Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, and the rest of Oregon’s backfield needs to find ways to move the chains and keep Oregon’s offense on the field. Which leads to the final key:

Win in the Trenches

Oregon’s success this year has a lot – A LOT – to do with the men up front on the offensive line. The Ducks can’t generate an effective run game – which is key to success against Utah – without a push from the fellas up front.

Likewise, Oregon’s defensive line will need to plug holes and generate a pass rush, else Utah will be able to move the ball effectively through the air or on the ground.

Both teams have very talented playmakers on offense – especially if Nix suits up – so this game will likely come down to which team can throw the opposing offense out of their rhythm.

