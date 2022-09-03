3 keys to victory for No. 11 Oregon Ducks against No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

The Oregon Ducks are taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, in what will be a reunion of sorts for new head coach Dan Lanning – Georgia’s former defensive coordinator.

Georgia is the heavy favorite in this game, but Oregon is a new-look squad with not only a new coach at the helm, but a new quarterback, new coordinators, new running backs, and multiple new starters in the secondary, on the defensive line, and in the wide receiver room.

It makes the Ducks a tough team to pin down early in the season, and that is just one of many things this Oregon squad should use to their advantage in this game to pull off a major upset.

Here are three keys to a potential Oregon victory:

Element of Surprise

Oregon’s blend of talent, athleticism, potential, experience, and more importantly NEWNESS puts them in a unique position heading into this game.

Pound for pound, no one is arguing Oregon is better than Georgia. But Georgia is a relatively known commodity, with a returning quarterback, returning tight ends, a few returners up front, and a still excellent defense that now-Oregon head coach Dan Lanning helped build.

Meanwhile, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is going to have a hard time figuring out just what the heck, or even who the heck, the Ducks are going to be rolling out there on Saturday.

Using that to their advantage will be key for the Ducks. Trick plays, new plays, different coverages on defense, etc. are all ways for Oregon to keep Georgia guessing throughout the game, which could give them a bit of an edge.

Minimize Jalen Carter’s Impact

Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham isn’t going to build Saturday’s entire offense around one defensive player, but it is clear this team will need to find ways to prevent stud defensive lineman Jalen Carter from making a big impact in this one.

The preseason All-American had 33 pressures, three sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss last year and could be a 310-pound thorn in Bo Nix (or Ty Thompson’s) side all game long if the Ducks can’t find a way to neutralize him.

Quick passes on offense, particularly going away from Carter, is one way to get this done. Quarterback draws, runs to the opposite side of the field, and/or sending a second blocker are just a few of the ways Dillingham and company will likely try to handle the big fella up front. How impactful he is will go a long way toward determining the winner in this one.

Linebackers: Mount Up

Oregon’s dynamic duo of linebackers – Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell – haven’t gotten to play together very much due to injuries.

This would be an excellent, potentially program-altering game for them to show the world what they are really made of.

Georgia loves to use their big tight ends, which puts even more pressure on Sewell and Flowe to have the game(s) of their lives on Saturday. If they can find ways to keep tight end Brock Bowers from having a big game, it will be a big step toward an Oregon victory.

Neutralizing the run game will be a tough task on Saturday, but if Flowe and Sewell can help keep the backfield at bay, while making big plays in the receiving game as well, it could be upset watch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

