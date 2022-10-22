3 keys to victory for No. 10 Oregon Ducks against No. 9 UCLA Bruins

Saturday’s battle between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins will be among the most exciting college football games of the year.

Chip Kelly returning to Autzen, two top-10 teams with high-octane offenses, ESPN’s College Gameday in tow, with Sabrina Ionescu guest picking, man it’s going to be quite the spectacle.

Of course, the theatrics are a lot more fun for Ducks fans if the game results in a victory for the men in green and yellow, and no doubt Kelly and the Bruins want to spoil the party and keep their undefeated record.

For Dan Lanning and the Ducks to secure a victory, here are three keys that need to be followed:

Bo at his Best

Simply put, Bo Nix playing the best football of his career on Saturday is the easiest way for Oregon to secure a huge victory at Autzen Stadium.

UCLA is a top-20 defensive team against the rush, holding opponents to under 100 yards per game on the ground. They are less effective at stopping air attacks, surrendering 245.8 yards per game on the season.

If Nix can move the ball efficiently through the air, while avoiding costly mistakes, this Oregon team should be able to put up enough points to stop Chip Kelly’s offense from winning.

But, Oregon can’t just rely on the offense for a win in this one:

Disciplined on Defense

As many Oregon fans know, Chip Kelly-led offenses are really tough to go up against. A consistent, disciplined effort for a full 60 minutes is really hard to do against an offense that is as balanced as UCLA’s is at running and passing the football.

UCLA is 20th in the country with 211.5 rushing yards per game, thanks mostly to bell cow back Zach Charbonnet. They also rank 25th in passing yards per game, with 294.2.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is one of the most difficult quarterbacks in the country to game plan against, and Oregon’s defense will need to be disciplined, mistake-free, and constantly anticipating UCLA’s every move if they want to slow this team down. Limiting the Bruins to under 40 points may not seem like a huge win, but it’s probably enough to earn a victory – and that’s what matters.

Strike Early

Autzen Stadium is going to be an absolute madhouse on Saturday. The return of Chip Kelly and ESPN’s College Gameday will make for a loud, chaotic environment, and an early touchdowns from the Ducks – either via turnover or from the offense – could send the place into a frenzy.

Kelly and the Bruins know exactly what it can be like to try to come from behind against the Ducks – especially when Autzen is rocking – and an early touchdown might be enough to hold off the Bruins and eventually lead to a victory.

