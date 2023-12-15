3 keys to victory for FAMU football to beat Howard for the HBCU Celebration Bowl trophy

ATLANTA ― It’s bowl season, and Florida A&M is looking to strike.

Aiming to cap off an already historic season, the Rattlers have one more opportunity to add their name to the record books.

FAMU (11-1) will be under the bright lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at noon, facing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champion Howard (6-5) in the HBCU Celebration Bowl.

With a chance to claim the Southwestern Athletic Athletic Conference’s first Celebration Bowl victory in seven seasons, what will it take for the Rattlers to knock down the Bison?

Here are three keys to victory for FAMU to capture the Black College Football National Championship in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl.

FAMU has to approach the Celebration Bowl, Howard with an open playbook

Facing the top passing defense in the FCS, the Rattlers must get creative in attacking Howard’s defense.

With the late-season resurgence of running back Terrell Jennings, FAMU can force the Bison into respecting the ground game and open up the playbook for a balance between the run and pass. Good things happen when the Rattlers get going on the ground, winning games by an average of 21.2 when rushing over 100 yards.

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa will have to get the most out of his passes when the Rattlers throw the football and keep Howard’s defensive backs from making a play on the ball. If Moussa can get the ball into the hands of speedy options like Marcus Riley and Jah’Marae Sheread, the ‘RAC Boyz 2.0’ can make a big play.

Defensively, it will likely be more of the same for the Rattlers, who rank second in the FCS behind South Dakota State. FAMU’s defense has allowed only 21 points in its last three games, and linebacker Isaiah Major has been at the center of it.

Major earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors, leading the Rattlers with 100 tackles alongside a team-second 11.5 tackles for loss. Look for him to be essential to FAMU’s Dark Cloud Defense, which has forced a turnover in all but one game this season for the Rattlers.

FAMU has to neutralize Howard's playmakers on both sides of the ball

The Bison have one of the MEAC’s most explosive offenses and will look to test the Rattlers’ top defense.

Howard enters Saturday’s matchup with an All-MEAC running back duo Eden James and Jarett Hunter.

The pair has been the driving force for the Bison this season, posting a combined 1,233 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The two-headed monster will provide FAMU’s fifth-ranked rushing defense with a stiff test.

All-American and MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Kenny Gallop Jr. will be the key man for the Bison defense, posting 65 tackles and three interceptions this season.

The star defensive back will likely be put in much man-coverage against either Riley or Sheread as Howard hopes to quiet FAMU’s playmakers.

FAMU may have to revert to its old MEAC roots to claim the trophy

The SWAC and the MEAC are known for different styles of football.

FAMU is Rattlers looking to utilize the speed of its playmakers, while Howard aims to get physical with opponents.

But For FAMU, it’s the best of both worlds.

The Rattlers played in the MEAC under head coach Willie Simmons in 2018 and 2019 and were part of the conference starting in 1979.

The physical playstyle of the MEAC has carried over to the current Rattlers, with the team able to match up with the playstyles of both conferences. Saturday’s contest is likely to be a gritty, fast contest; in that case, it could be an advantage for FAMU.

But historically, in the Celebration Bowl, the advantage has been with the MEAC, as the conference has won six of the seven Celebration Bowls since the game’s 2015 inception.

If FAMU wants to join the 2016 Grambling State team as the only SWAC team to win the Celebration Bowl, the Rattlers must battle with the Bison.

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

