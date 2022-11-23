3 Keys to victory for either Cowboys, Giants to have a happy Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys did a great job of bouncing back from a bad loss in Green Bay by taking apart an 8-1 Minnesota Vikings team in every way possible. They reminded themselves and the national viewing audience what they could achieve when the entire team is clicking on all cylinders.

While Dallas fans might be disappointed about not having much time to revel in the victory, the New York Giants are probably excited to get to the next game as quickly as possible. Soundly defeated by the Detroit Lions in their own stadium, the Thanksgiving matchup gives New York a speedy chance at a reprieve.

Both teams have to refocus quickly, hopefully with as much health as possible, before fighting it out to be in second place in the NFC East with a chance at still winning the division title. Here are the keys to victory for both teams.

Tony Pollard impact

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Just like the first matchup, the winner of this game will likely dominate the run game again. Ezekiel Elliott almost matched the numbers put up by the Giants top three running backs himself, and he was the second leading rusher for Dallas that game. Tony Pollard put up over 100 yards rushing on an average of 8 yards per carry. He has been on a tear lately, with 82 carries for 539 yards, a 6.57 average, with five touchdowns over his last six contests.

He hadn’t had much success in the passing game though. He went into Sunday with the lowest catch rate of his career. He had only brought in 15 receptions on 25 targets, for 134 yards and no TD catches. That changed on Sunday when Pollard led the team in catches (6) and yards (109), and had the only two touchdown receptions on the day.

Kellen Moore is hopefully figuring out how to matchup Pollard in the passing game, because the Giants have been elite at shutting down running backs in that area. They haven’t allowed a running back to score a receiving TD since Week 1and have only allowed over 50 yards once since then as well.

The ability of Pollard to be the Cowboys big-play guy, not just running for a great average, but making plays in the pass game as well, it could be too much for the Giants team to handle.

Special, special teams

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys understand the importance of the kicker position for the wrong reasons during the Dak Prescott era as the quarterback. In 2018 and 2019 Brett Maher combined for a terrible 8-16 on field goal attempts from 40-49 yards. Dallas brought in Greg Zuerlein to upgrade the position and he was able to hit 19-22 on kicks between 40-49 yards. Unfortunately, the man known as “Greg the leg” had lost his long field goal accuracy, only hitting 5-14 on 50 yards or more.

Dallas decided to move on from Zuerlein and after some issues with the guys they had in camp, decided to bring back Maher for this season. At worst he could bring his powerful leg to the kickoff unit, and an ability to attempt longer field goals for the end of the half scenario or to tie or win a game in the final seconds.

This Maher was not the same as the guy as the one who left after the 2019 season. The big leg was still there, evidenced by not only his two hits on 60-yard attempts before half Sunday against the Vikings, but his 7-for-9 hit rate on kicks over 50 yards. The two kicks Maher missed were both from 59 yards. Maher has been perfect otherwise on field goals.

Greg Joseph has also been perfect kicking field goals if asked to do so under 50 yards. He is 13-13 on those attempts, but he hasn’t made a kick over 50 yards since Week 1. Joseph has attempted five kicks of 50 yards or more since the first game of the year and he couldn’t knock in a single one.

In the NFL, games that end up 40-3 are rare, and most games come down to one score. Division games can often be really tricky because the teams know one another so well. In Week 3, Dallas beat the Giants by seven points. This game could easily come down to the kickers and Maher’s ability to hit field goal attempts over 50 yards could be the key to Dallas winning a Thanksgiving game for the first time since 2018.

Daniel Jones mobility

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the first meeting between these teams, the Cowboys did an excellent job against Saquon Barkley all game, except one big play. Barkley had a single explosive run of 36 yards for a TD.

The runner who consistently hurt the defense was quarterback Daniel Jones. He had nine attempts for 79 yards, an average of 8.8 yards. Dallas has had trouble containing mobile quarterbacks in 2022. After the struggles with Jones, Dallas lost to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, and couldn’t contain Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, though that’s been a league-wide struggle.

Jones has only one game with less than six rushing attempts, and he has rushed for less than 20 yards only once, including four games over 50 yards and four touchdowns. His ability to use his legs is an important part of the Giants offensive success. He has already had 36 runs resulting in first downs in 10 games. That’s more than his last two seasons combined.

If the Cowboys can contain Jones, and make him throw from the pocket, they should have the ability to hold the Giants offense in check.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire