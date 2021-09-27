3 Keys to Victory: What Cowboys need to do to vs Eagles

It may only be Week 3 in the NFL but the Dallas Cowboys have a huge game Monday night as they host their NFC East rival the Philadelphia Eagles in their 2021 home opener. The Cowboys will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak against the Eagles and take over sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

This will also be the first game in AT&T Stadium for Dak Prescott since his compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle last October so emotions will be running high. The Cowboys will need to channel that energy into good play on the field though and here are three keys to making that a reality.

Keep creating turnovers

The Cowboys' defense hasn't had the reputation over the years of being a unit that's prone to creating turnovers. However, in the back half of the 2020 season that started to change as the Cowboys' defense forced 13 turnovers in their final five games. That trend has continued under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys' defense is currently tied for second in the NFL with six forced turnovers in their first two games with four coming by way of an interception. With Prescott and the Cowboys' offense clicking under Kellen Moore a few possessions with a short field after a turnover could give Dallas an early lead and force the Eagles to become one-dimensional offensively.

Let the two running back system flourish

Ezekiel Elliott was the Cowboys bell-cow runner for the first five seasons of his career. 2021 has seen a shift in how he's used with the ascension of Tony Pollard. This was apparent in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Pollard's 13 carries were just three fewer than Elliott and it was his explosive runs that set the tone for the entire running game. Pollard would rush for 109 yards (his third career 100-yard game) and Elliott added another 71. Between the two, they gained 237 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in Week 2. This formula is a great way to keep Elliott fresh late in ball games which was evident by his five touches on the Cowboys game-winning 11 play drive against the Chargers. It also gives the Cowboys a threat to take any run to the end zone with Pollard's speed.

Neutralize Jalen Hurts as much as possible

Hurts is completing 67.2% of his passes so far in 2021 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's also added 144 yards on the ground on 17 attempts and a rushing touchdown. That's the challenge that Hurts presents for the Cowboys defense, a dual threat. To combat this the Cowboys will need to get pressure on Hurts. This means the interior of the Cowboys' defense needs to play well. A quarterback's worst nightmare is getting pressured up the middle so rookie Osa Odighizuwa and Brent Urban will be huge in this game. If they can be effective then Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons, and the other Cowboys edge rushers can see more favorable one-on-one opportunities. Linebacker discipline will be key as well. Keeping a spy on Hurts at all times is the smart way to go for the Cowboys' defense. The last thing they want is Hurts moving the chains with his legs and then possibly getting chunk yards in the passing game with the defense loading up to stop the run.

