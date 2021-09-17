3 keys to victory for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons are double-digit underdogs for their Week 2 road matchup against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 1, the Falcons were throttled by the Philadelphia Eagles at home, 32-6. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers won an exciting, back-and-forth game over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night, and enjoyed a few extra days of rest. If Atlanta has any chance against Tampa Bay this weekend, the team will need to do these three things.

Pressure Brady

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It may not have been a perfect showing for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Week 1, however, the 44-year-old still threw for 379 passing yards and four touchdowns with a game-winning drive to clinch it. Even more concerning for the Falcons is the fact that Brady threw the ball 50 times and wasn't sacked once. Atlanta's pass rush failed to disrupt second-year QB Jalen Hurts in Week 1 as Hurts' mobility was too much to overcome. Brady can do just about anything in the pocket, but that's where he will be each and every play. Dean Pees' defense must dial up the pressure in order to keep Brady off balance or it will be another long day for the Falcons.

Score touchdowns in the red zone

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Atlanta's offense did a lot of good things on the first two drives against Philadelphia, but that all came to a halt after two red zone trips resulted in field goals. Arthur Smith mixed in the running game effectively while using motion and tempo to keep the chains moving early. Once the team hit the red zone, it was like the Falcons of the past three seasons took over for this year's team. The Falcons drafted tight end Kyle Pitts, who scored 12 touchdowns at Florida last season, but took him out of the game during their first trip to the red zone. Smith indicated this was just a matter of Pitts getting a breather on a long drive. Even if Pitts isn't out there in the red zone for some reason, Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst combined for 15 touchdown catches in 2020.

Improve play along interior of O-line

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret where the Falcons struggled most in Week 1, and it should have been expected with rookie guard Jalen Mayfield and second-year center Matt Hennessy starting up front. Mayfield was thrust into the lineup after Josh Andrews broke his hand late in training camp. After signing a couple offensive linemen to the practice squad, it doesn't appear the team will be making any changes to the roster ahead of Sunday's game. The Buccaneers have a talented front-seven but only managed to bring Dak Prescott down for one sack in Week 1. Dallas' offensive line is in a different class than Atlanta's, though, so don't put much stock into that. If Mayfield struggles again early on Sunday, look for backup center Drew Dalman to get some reps at left guard.

1

1