3 keys to victory for Alabama in matchup with Mississippi State

On Wednesday night, the Alabama men’s basketball team will look to make it three wins in a row in SEC play when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. A win would also give Nate Oats and the Tide a winning record in conference play.

Alabama has been nothing but consistently inconsistent during the 2021-22 college basketball season. The Tide has wins against some of the nation’s best in Gonzaga, Houston, and Baylor but also has some baffling defeats at the hands of Georgia and Missouri.

Here are three things the Crimson Tide needs to do in order to continue its mini winning streak.

First … take care of the basketball …

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – JANUARY 29: Jahvon Quinerly #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to maneuver the ball by Dale Bonner #3 of the Baylor Bears during the second half of play at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Alabama committed a ridiculous 24 turnovers in its win over Arkansas on Saturday. Committing that many turnovers will lose you more basketball games than it will win you. If Alabama can keep that number under 14 against Mississippi State, the Tide should be able to take care of the Bulldogs.

Next … defend without fouling …

Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Defending without fouling is easier said than done. College basketball officiating, especially in the SEC, is sketchy at best. But Alabama was called for 22 fouls against the physical Razorbacks and must cut down on that number against the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Finally … don’t force shots on offense …

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots a long 3-point shot in front of Baylor guard/forward Jordan Turner (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Story continues

This Alabama team can get in the habit of taking careless shots on the offensive end of the court. Head coach Nate Oats wants his guys to play the drive and kick type of offense, but there are times when the players heave up some head-scratching three-point shots. When Alabama takes what the defense gives them, they are tough to stop.

Alabama will take on Mississippi State Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.