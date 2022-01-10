3 keys to victory for Alabama in CFP title game vs. Georgia

Gameday has officially arrived. Tonight, Alabama and Georgia will square off for the College Football Playoff national championship in Indianapolis.

Alabama got the best of the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship in December, 41-24. Georiga will be looking for revenge and its first national championship since 1980.

Nick Saban and the Tide are seeking to become the first team to repeat as champions in the playoff era. A win would give Saban seven championships while in Tuscaloosa and it would be his eighth overall as a college head coach.

In these types of matchups, the margin for error is so small. The Crimson Tide will need to play well if they have hopes of hoisting the championship trophy once again.

Now, let’s take a few moments to look at three keys to victory for Alabama as they try to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs.

First …filling Metchie’s void…

The impact of John Metchie’s absence can not be overstated. His 96 receptions are not something that you easily replace. It was obvious that Metchie had great chemistry with Tide quarterback Bryce Young, especially in clutch situations.

Freshman Ja’Corey Brooks seems to be finding his way here late in the season for the Tide. His production tonight against a stingy Bulldogs defense could prove to be the turning point for the Alabama offense.

Next …an opportunistic defense…

Late in the season, the Alabama defense has proved to be one of the top defensive units in the entire country.

Against Georgia in the SEC Championship, Alabama played with more of a bend, don’t break mentality. Replicating that performance tonight would be huge for the Tide.

Stuffing the run and pressuring Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, could provide the Alabama defense with the opportunities they need to create splash plays on that side of the ball.

Finally …offensive line play…

The Alabama offensive line played the game of the year against Georgia the first go-around. The proud Bulldog defensive front will most likely attack early and often tonight in Indy.

I am not saying that the offensive line must completely duplicate what it did in the SEC Championship, but it better be close to that type of performance.

If Bryce Young has time, he will pick apart the Georgia defense. If he doesn’t, the Bulldogs could be feasting on the Tide offense.

Alabama and Georgia will battle for it all tonight at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

