3 keys to success for Jordan Mailata who will start at LT for the Eagles vs 49ers

League source says #Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata will get his first NFL start Sunday night against the 49ers. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 3, 2020





The Jordan Mailata era is upon us here in Philadelphia as the Eagles are putting veteran left tackle, Jason Peters, on injured reserve with a bad toe.

With the news that Peters is out, Les Bowens reported that Jordan Mailata will, in fact, get the call at left tackle ahead of Jack Driscoll.

Here are three keys to success for Mailata if he’s indeed the guy:

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

1. Get Carson Wentz on the move

Mailata is naturally athletic and rather than have him constantly facing bull-rushers or scheming defensive tackles, slide Wentz out on rollouts and allow Mailata to use his natural athleticism to help keep the Eagles star quarterback safe

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball during the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

2. Huge dose of Miles Sanders and Boston Scott

Sanders is dealing with an injured glute, but if he’s healthy, the Niners defense needs to see an enormous dose of the Eagles running game. Nothing can make an inexperienced left tackle feel confident like a road-grading run game. Scott, Adrian Killins, and Sanders can make things difficult for the Niners as pass catchers also.

3. Play freely

The Eagles are playing with house money and the next man up mantra will never be more relevant than on Sunday night. Late round picks, undrafted free agents, and practice squad guys will help Carson Wentz to victory if Doug Pederson puts them in a position to win while getting creative with his play calls and schemes.