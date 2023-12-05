Here are 3 keys to Seventy-First football winning its fourth NCHSAA state championship

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Seventy-First Falcons will represent the 3A East Region of the bracket as they battle the Hickory Red Tornadoes for the NCHSAA state championship at UNC's Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill (7 p.m., NFHS Network).

This will be Seventy-First's fourth state championship appearance in school history. The Falcons won state titles in 1984, 1986 and 2008, and claimed the East title in 1970 when only region champions were crowned.

After years of success, especially over the last three regular seasons where the Falcons have gone undefeated but fell short of a state title opportunity, Seventy-First has the chance to be at the top of the state in football once again.

Here are three keys for Seventy-First (15-0) against Hickory (15-0) as the Falcons battle for the fourth title in school history.

HOW THEY GOT THERE: Seventy-First 'not done yet' after rolling over Northern Nash to reach state championship

HOW TO WATCH: How to watch NCHSAA football championships as Seventy-First, Clinton play for titles

SCOUTING REPORT: What to know about Seventy-First's opponent, Hickory, in NCHSAA football championship

Fast offensive start

All season long, the Falcons have excelled at kicking off games with a fast start, especially on the offensive end. In their five playoff games, Seventy-First averages 10 points in the first quarter, while allowing only four.

In title-game preparation, coach Duran McLaurin has emphasized the importance of getting off to a fast start. "That's how we lost in the regionals last year," he said. "We got off to a slow start and playing catch up is hard."

Firing off on all cylinders from the kickoff is crucial to the Falcons' success.

QB1: Why Deandre Nance is 'perfect choice' as 3-year starting QB for Seventy-First football

Defending the deep ball

Hickory's passing game is a serious threat, specifically the deep ball. It's no secret that QB Brady Stober Jr., has an arm, with the accuracy to match. Seventy-First secondary players such as Anthony Bethea, Amire Drummond, and Kalen Lucas will have to be precise in their coverage and make game-changing plays to neutralize that threat.

Throughout the playoffs, the Falcons defense has been stout but has allowed the most points this season in the last two games combined (63). In addition to their stellar passing defense, a consistent strong suit for the Falcons is their ability to put pressure on any QB, with 2.6 sacks per game and 39 on the season.

Getting Stober rattled early and refusing to let his offense dictate the game will be big for Seventy-First.

DOMINANT DEFENSE: Defense wins championships: What makes Seventy-First football unbeatable

Glue guys need to exploit Nance's talent

DeAndre Nance, QB1, has shined in the bright playoff lights. In all five games so far this postseason the junior has accounted for 20 total touchdowns, 1,068 all-purpose yards, and an interception. But as always, it's the guys around him that help make Nance such a lethal weapon behind center.

In the East Region final, the glue guys stepped up in a major way. Zayvion Hill had a breakaway touchdown off a deep pass from Nance along with 88 yards on six receptions, and Jytavius Whitted got some love, scoring on a 24-yard drop from Nance as well.

Nance scored six total times last Friday, four on the ground and two in the air, thanks to two of his glue guys, Zymeir Mcphaul and Zaire Ealy, on the offensive line. DeAndre's D1-caliber talent was able to see a light in each gap he ran through and create the space to ignite the fast-paced offense needed to advance.

GLUE GUYS: Glue guys: The unsung ballers who hold East Regional-bound Seventy-First football together

Hickory will present Seventy-First's toughest game of this season. But with the poise and discipline taught by McLaurin and his coaching crew, expect Seventy-First to prevail and capture its fourth state championship title by eliminating little mistakes and counting on a stellar defensive performance to compliment Nance's star power.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NCHSAA football championship Seventy-First keys to beat Hickory