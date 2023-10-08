3 keys for Ravens offense vs. Steelers defense in Week 5

We’re just hours away from the Ravens’ first matchup against the Steelers, and the offense will look to open up against a vulnerable Pittsburgh defense.

As the team finishes three straight AFC North contests, Baltimore will get Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman back in the lineup.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are three offensive keys and a bonus for Week 5.

Ravens must push the ball downfield

Baltimore is getting Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman back into the lineup, and it’ll be a prime opportunity for OC Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson to push the football down the field in the passing game.

The Steelers’ pass defense is allowing 254.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Pittsburgh has given up nine passing touchdowns and is allowing 7.1 yards per pass attempt.

Win the turnover battle

The Ravens should be undefeated, and if not for a plethora of turnovers, would likely be among the elite teams in the NFL.

Baltimore has fumbled eight times (six by Lamar Jackson) and lost four of them. Pittsburgh has forced 10 fumbles this year. Jackson has also fumbled five times in three starts against Pittsburgh since entering the NFL.

These two teams have had six consecutive games be decided by five points or fewer.

Right tackle Morgan Moses is doubtful for the matchup and that could be a problem for a Ravens offense that has struggled to contain Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

In 12 career games against Baltimore, Watt has 12 sacks, 44 tackles, 27 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles, while registering at least a half-sack in eight straight games versus Baltimore.

Patrick Mekari has been starting at left tackle in place of Ronnie Stanley, and will likely shift to the right side.

Bonus

Even with Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman returning, Baltimore must continue feeding the dynamic rookie, Zay Flowers.

Flowers ranks second among rookies in receptions (24) and third in receiving yards (244).

His 29 total targets are 11 more than any other pass catcher on the team and 17 more than any other receiver.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire