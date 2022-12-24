3 keys to Patriots’ Week 16 matchup with red-hot Bengals

The New England Patriots (7-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4), who are red-hot after winning their last 6 games.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals look poised to make another deep playoff run and showcase one of the most prolific NFL offenses the Patriots may face all season.

If New England wants a shot at the postseason this year, what better way to do so than by going through a gauntlet of teams likely to be battling it out deep in the playoffs. The Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills all offer different challenges for the Patriots, but the Bengals are what’s in front this week.

If the Patriots wish to beat Cincinnati, a few things need to happen. Let’s get into what those keys to the game are.

Successfully run the ball

The Patriots’ identity is to run the ball, and they have relied on it all season. Rhamondre Stevenson’s emergence has been the lone bright spot in one of the more putrid Patriots offenses we have seen in 20-plus years.

That is unless 2020 would like to have a word.

The Patriots are going up against a top-10 rushing defense in the Bengals, and quite frankly, they haven’t been able to move the ball through the air all season. They’ll need to run the ball successfully against a tough foe, because it is highly unlikely they can keep up with the Bengals through the air.

Throw the ball past the line of scrimmage

The Patriots have been bad offensively all year, and although they aren’t likely to outshine Burrow and the Bengals’ weapons in a shootout, they still need to throw the ball down the field.

Facing one of the top run defenses in the NFL is already hard enough, but throwing behind the line of scrimmage and leaning too heavily on draws will not beat this Bengals defense.

If the Patriots can find a way to challenge the Bengals’ underrated secondary and linebacker core through the air, it may just open things up more for the Patriots’ running backs.

Get ahead early

The Bengals have shown they are a top offense, and they will likely score at least three points on each possession.

The Patriots will need to get ahead early, run the ball, and play the best defense they have played all season if they wish to win this game.

The current Patriots aren’t built to throw themselves back into games through the air, and running the ball late in the game, especially if they’re playing from behind. isn’t going to leave much time on the clock for them to make a play.

Get ahead early and control time of possession, which has been a staple for Bill Belichick-led defenses against formidable offensive foes.

