3 keys to Patriots’ Monday night primetime matchup vs Cardinals

The New England Patriots look to move to 7-6 and keep their playoff hopes alive against a disappointing Arizona Cardinals team that is currently sitting at 4-8 on the season.

Monday Night Football will showcase two talented teams on paper that are underperforming expectations.

The Patriots are in a must-win situation each week as they try to sneak into the postseason. If they can get everything together now, the talent is there for them to potentially make a run.

This week is one of the most important games of Bill Belichick’s coaching career, post-Tom Brady. If the Patriots wind up losing this game, it would be likely they miss the playoffs for the second time in three years.

In order for the Patriots to win this week, a few things will need to happen. Let’s take a look at the keys to the game

1. Contain Kyler Murray

The Patriots have always had issues with mobile quarterbacks, and this week will offer a same challenge that they have yet to overcome. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be looking to take advantage of the Patriots’ biggest weakness, which has been stopping playmakers just like him.

For New England to find success against Murray, who is one of the league’s best running quarterbacks, they’ll need to rely on athletic, hybrid defenders like Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger and Mack Wilson Sr. to spy and contain him. If not, they run the risk of him scrambling around for extra time and forcing coverage breakdowns in the secondary.

Containing Murray is no easy feat, but it is the single most important key to this week’s battle.

2. Keep Mac Jones upright

Mac Jones has had no time to throw all season, and although the Cardinals’ defensive front is the worst in the league, the Patriots’ offensive line is just as bad.

The Patriots are still playing without offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, and both Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste are listed as questionable with injuries. So the team could once again be short-handed for this matchup.

Like any other quarterback in football, Jones’ best games have come when he’s had time to throw the football. If the Patriots offensive line can keep some continuity and keep him upright this week, the Patriots should be able to put some points on the board.

3. Capitalize on Red Zone opportunities

The Cardinals have the worst Red Zone defense in the entire NFL, and the Patriots have the worst Red Zone offense in the NFL. So this will be a battle between two bad red zone teams.

At the very least, it offers hope for the Patriots to find some answers for their struggles. If they can’t move the ball on the Cardinals, they’re going to have a difficult time moving it against any team. If they can protect Jones and capitalize when the field shortens, there will be very little reason to worry this week.

The Patriots will need every chance they can get to score points as their offense has been brutal all season, but Monday’s game offers a true chance for the team to get back to the basics and hopefully improve to 7-6.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire