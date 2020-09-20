3 keys to a Panthers upset win vs. Buccaneers in Week 2

The Panthers are heavy underdogs for today’s game against the Buccaneers, with oddsmakers favoring Tampa by eight points.

Here are three keys to earn an upset victory.

Defense: Get interior pressure on Tom Brady

One proven way to throw the GOAT off his game is to get pressure up the middle. It’s the formula that helped the Giants beat him twice in the Super Bowl and has rang true throughout his career. For the Panthers, that could be problematic since they’re so thin on the interior of their defensive line. With Kawann Short ruled out due to a foot injury, they need first-round pick Derrick Brown to push the Bucs offensive line hard. They also need Zach Kerr and the other backup interior defensive linemen to come through and cut down on Brady’s room to climb the pocket. Last week, the Saints were able to sack Brady three times and hit him seven times in their 11-point win.

Offense: Don’t bother establishing the run

Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 running back in the NFL as far as we’re concerned. Last season, he didn’t have much success against the Bucs though, who have become the league’s most stingy team defending the run. Tampa held McCaffrey to just 68 total rushing yards on 38 carries in their two 2019 meetings. If they start stuffing No. 22 early, offensive coordinator Joe Brady shouldn’t hesitate to abandon the run and attack the Buccaners through the air. Their defense has improved a great deal. However, they are still weak at cornerback and the Panthers are strongest at wide receiver. McCaffrey should be involved in the passing attack as well, but Brady has to put D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel to work.

Special teams: Better punt coverage

Last season, no team allowed more yards per punt return than the Panthers. Those struggles seem to have carried over into 2020. In Week 1, Hunter Renfrow was able to gain 37 yards on just two attempts for the Raiders. Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn has to figure out a way to turn this trend around.

