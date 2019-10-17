3 keys for Oregon to be victorious against rival Washington

No. 12 Oregon is the only remaining team in the North Division without a loss and looking to stay atop of the North standings. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are looking for their sixth-straight victory to improve to 4-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013. Washington (5-2, 2-2) needs to win to stay in the hunt for the division title.

Numbers to know: Washington hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 35 points in a game since a 44-30 loss at UCLA in 2014.

Fun fact: This is the 112th meeting between the Northwest foes.

Betting line: Oregon is a road favorite. The Ducks opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Huskies. The line has since moved to 2.5-points. The over/under is 55 total points.

Key to an Oregon win

In a game that I'm expecting to be a low scoring affair, there are three things the Ducks must do be victorious in Seattle, WA:

Score early

Through seven games, UW has outscored opponents 90-6 in the first quarter. An early Oregon touchdown would help to silence the expected tempestuous and unruly sea of purple fans at Husky Stadium. Striking first would also build on the Ducks' offensive confidence and the rhythm they established in their past win against Colorado.

Win the turnover battle

UW has forced 13 turnovers and has scored on 11, which ranks No. 15 in the nation in turnover margin. Oregon has an interception in 13 of the last 15 games and leads the nation with 11.7 points per game off turnovers. Capitalizing on any mistakes the Huskies and quarterback Jacob Eason make is crucial.

Red Zone Warriors

Washington ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12 in red zone offense (.906). In contrast, Oregon's defense leads the nation in the red zone: allowing 14 trips into the red zone this season but giving up only two touchdowns (14.3 percent). The contrast of strengths will be fun to watch on Saturday.

How and where to watch

Time: Saturday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m. (PT)

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

TV: ABC

Radio: Portland on 1080 "The Fan"; Eugene on KUGN-AM 590

