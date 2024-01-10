3 keys to No. 14 Baylor’s win over No. 18 BYU

Baylor guard Jayden Nunn (2) drives past BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) | AP

WACO, Texas — No. 14 Baylor overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half and raced past No. 18 BYU 81-72 on Tuesday night at Foster Pavilion.

The Cougars led 39-33 at the break and stretched the lead in the second half, but eventually turnovers and foul problems caught up to the visitors.

Baylor enjoyed a 28-14 advantage at the free-throw line.

Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell scored 15 points apiece for BYU, while Jalen Bridges had 25 for Baylor.

BYU coach Mark Pope was assessed a technical foul with 54 seconds remaining and the Cougars trailing 77-70.

Here are three keys that contributed to Baylor’s Big 12 win:

• The Cougars couldn’t keep the hard-driving Bears off the free-throw line, which turned out to be the difference in the game. Baylor was 21 of 28 from the line, while BYU was 11 of 14 and didn’t shoot a free throw in the second half until 2:45 remained.

• BYU put together a second-straight solid opening half, taking a 39-33 lead at the break. When 3-pointers weren’t falling early, the Cougars went inside and outscored Baylor 20-8 in the paint in the first half.

Defensively, the Cougars were locked in, holding the home team to 35% shooting in the first half.

BYU shot 52% in the first half and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

• After committing 18 turnovers in the 71-60 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, the Cougars continued to give the ball away way too much in a league game. Baylor turned 14 BYU turnovers into 18 points.