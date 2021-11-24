3 keys for a Michigan football win vs. Ohio State

The Game returns after not being played last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan program, and the stakes could not be any higher for both teams.

Ohio State and Michigan both are sitting at 10-1 on the year, and this game will not only decide the East division in the Big Ten, but it will be a big factor for the winning team in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are now sitting at No. 2, so a win against Michigan will only boost their resume, and if the No. 5 Wolverines could defeat Ohio State then they would most likely move into the top four in the playoff rankings.

It’s going to be a tall task for Michigan this week though, it has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, when the Wolverines won, 40-34. The Buckeyes are playing strong at the right time as well, and they boast the No. 1 offense in the entire nation with quarterback C.J. Stroud playing some great football.

Here are three keys for Michigan to defeat Ohio State on Saturday.

List

Former Michigan football players predict outcome, final score of Ohio State game

Win time of possession and keep the Buckeyes offense on the sideline

Michigan has to play chess, not checkers, against Ohio State on Saturday.

How are you supposed to keep the No. 1 rated offense from scoring? Keep it off the field. The Michigan offense must be able to sustain drives by getting multiple first downs, running the football, and having long methodical series.

The Buckeyes average 47.2 points-per-game, which is ranked No. 1, but they are the 80th-ranked team in time of possession at 29 minutes per game. On the other side, Michigan averages 32 minutes per game and is the 11th-ranked team in time-of-possession.

Ohio State has such a quick-strike offense since it has three top wide receivers and an electrifying running back in TreVeyon Henderson.

Michigan cannot find itself in a shoot-out with Ohio State, it probably couldn’t come close to winning. Instead, the Wolverines need to stay true to what they have done all season in finding the running game with Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, and Donavon Edwards.

Story continues

We have seen Cade McNamara step up in recent weeks and throw the ball at a much higher level, and he may be asked to do so again on Saturday against the Buckeyes. But the Michigan game plan needs to be to control the time of possession and be able to run the ball in the trenches to keep that explosive Ohio State offense off the field.

C.J. Stroud cannot have time in the pocket

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

In the last three games alone, the Big Ten passing leader C.J. Stroud has thrown for an average of 399 yards and has thrown 13 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes receivers have been so good, that they get separation at an elite level, so it doesn’t take much for Stroud to get them the ball. Michigan is going to have to get pressure and get pressure at an elite level on Saturday.

It’s going to start with the front four for Michigan. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, the top two Big Ten sack leaders, are going to need to have their best games yet against the Wolverines’ biggest rival. More than likely, at least one of them will be seeing plenty of double teams, which will leave someone with one-on-one at the line — whoever it may be needs to capitalize on that.

If the Michigan secondary struggles early on covering the trio of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mike Macdonald may ask for more help in the secondary which would create fewer opportunities to blitz.

If that would happen, then this would be a huge opportunity for Hutchinson and Ojabo to really show just how good they are against a good Ohio State offensive line.

However Macdonald sees fit, Michigan must do something to keep Stroud off-balance at the line and make him do some more thinking instead of sitting in the pocket and feeding the ball to his playmakers.

Red zone opportunities must be flawless

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State has the No. 1 scoring offense because it scores plenty of touchdowns, not field goals.

Michigan has been doing better the last two weeks in the red zone scoring touchdowns, and not settling for field goals, but this weekend there will be no margin for error in the red zone.

The Buckeyes defense has been getting better and better, but there is a little crack in armor when it comes to red zone defense. The Ohio State defense has given up 21 touchdowns out of 30 red zone attempts this season. So Ohio State has not been impenetrable stopping the opposing team inside of the 20-yard line.

The big Achilles heel for the Michigan offense has been its inability to score touchdowns in the red zone, but things started looking better last week against a not-great Maryland defense. Josh Gattis appeared to be more aggressive with his play-calling in the red zone and it worked to perfection last week.

If last week was any indication as to what the plan will be this week against Ohio State, then Michigan fans should be very hopeful with the red zone offense.

It should go without saying, but Michigan will need to have its best game of the entire season and play a flawless game.

1

1

1

1