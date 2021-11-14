3 keys to a Jags victory vs. the Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had a winning streak in over a season, but that all could come to an end Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. After stunning the league with arguably the upset of the NFL season, the Jags defeated the Buffalo Bills and will look to capitalize on their Week 9 momentum.

However, to get their second win in a row, they will have to travel to Indianapolis and defeat a hot Colts team that is looking to hit .500 and has won three of its last five games. With that being the case, it won’t be a cakewalk for the Jags, but Indianapolis is a beatable team if they do several things right.

Here are three keys that could lead to the Jags winning Sunday as they look for their first true road win of the season:

Take advantage of the splash plays the Colts will allow through the air

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) runs towards the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field.

At this point, it seems James Robinson won’t be 100% if he plays, and if that’s the case, this means Trevor Lawrence and the Jags’ passing game have to step up and lead the team in scoring. Some may believe that’s a lot to ask of this group but they left touchdown opportunities on the field last Sunday, and had they been converted, the offense would’ve looked fine despite not having Robinson.

One of the plays that the Jags’ offense wishes it had back was the drop by Jamal Agnew that occurred in the end-zone from C.J. Beathard. The other was a throw up the sideline where Lawrence missed Marvin Jones Jr. after he hit a double move on the defender and was wide open. While there was pressure on the rookie quarterback, it seems he could’ve taken a little off the ball to allow Jones to make the play.

This week, the Jags can’t leave these types of plays on the field or have crucial drops because there is a chance the run game could struggle (even with Robinson). Much like the Jags, the Colts aren’t bad at defending the rush (13th) but struggle against the pass (ranked 22nd), allowing an average of 274.6 yards a game.

Slow down Jonathan Taylor

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Like the Jags, the Colts’ best player on offense is a running back. Of course, that player is Jonathan Taylor who is likely to end the season as the NFL’s rushing leader if all goes well.

He’s accumulated eight rushing touchdowns and has registered multiple games of 100 yards or more. When Taylor takes the field against the Jags, he will be coming off his best performance of the season where he rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball just 19 times (putting him at a 9.1 average). Additionally, he ran for 253 yards against the Jags last time he met them, so his confidence should be through the roof.

The good news is that the Jags’ new regime wanted to bolster this roster against the rush this offseason, and did so by adding names like Malcom Brown, and Roy Robertson-Harris. As a result, the Jags have been ranked in the top half of the league against the run, but this game against the Colts should be an indicator of if their offseason additions paid off.

If the unit can hold Taylor to under 100 yards and keep him out of the end zone, it would stress the Colts’ offense out. The game would then fall on Carson Wentz, who tends to struggle at times when the pressure is on him.

Exit game with 1-2 turnovers

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41), Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rudy Ford (5) and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) and other teammates celebrate after Allen's recovery of a Buffalo fumble during fourth quarter action. The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game with a final score of 9 to 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021.

The Jags’ defense will be coming off a stellar performance against the Bills where they held MVP candidate Josh Allen and Co. to just six points. A key reason for that was because they forced three turnovers, and while fans shouldn’t expect that often, they at least need a two-turnover day against Indy.

When reflecting on the Jags’ last win against the Colts (Week 1 of last season), a key to their win was the two picks they got from Andrew Wingard and C.J. Henderson. Whether it’s through forcing Wentz to have a similar day to Philip Rivers, or Josh Allen and Co. forcing fumbles, the Jags’ defense needs to help their offense as much as possible as the unit has struggled to score.

