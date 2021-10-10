3 keys to a Jags victory vs. the Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head into another Sunday looking for their first win of the 2021 season. They will also be looking to avoid their 20th consecutive loss, which would put them six away from the 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ streak, which is the longest in modern NFL history.

With a rough week where coach Urban Meyer dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons and a heartbreaking Thursday Night Football loss in Cincinnati behind them, a win won’t be easy against the 2020 AFC South champions in the Tennessee Titans. However, with the Titans not looking as dominant as they have in the past, this is a team the Jags can defeat if they continue to improve.

All of that said, here are three keys that could lead to a Week 5 victory:

The continuation of helping Trevor Lawrence through balance

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16)

Trevor Lawrence is coming off his best game after going 17-of-24 for 204 yards and a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also finished the game without any turnovers, which was important in keeping the score close.

A big reason for his success is because running back James Robinson was utilized a bit more, making the offense a bit more balanced. He finished the game with a season-high in carries (18), and made the most of them by finishing the night with 78 yards and two touchdowns. However, fans shouldn’t be satisfied there as the Jags could afford to feed Robinson even more because with his skill set, he deserves 20 carries or more.

In his last two games, Robinson has seen an increase in carries (15 and 18, respectively) and that number needs to continue going up under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Not only would it give Robinson the usage needed for a successful day on offense and help Lawrence, but it also would help keep the Jags’ defense off the field if they are having a similar day to the one they had against the Bengals in the second half.

If the Jags can find balance, the Titans’ defense would be in a world of trouble, and Lawrence should have a clean day in the pocket (even with Bud Dupree back) like fellow rookie Zach Wilson did. The young gunslinger finished his day with just under 300 passing yards and gashed the Titans’ suspect secondary with a mixture of short and deep passes. With skill weapons like Laviska Shenault Jr. and tight end Dan Arnold clicking, Lawrence has the tools needed to have a similar day.

Limiting Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22)

This part is easier said than done, but it’s not impossible. When looking at the strength of the Jags’ defense, they are respectable against the run. They’ve held teams to a 3.5 average per carry and also are 13th against the rush, allowing a 106.3 rushing average overall. So simply put, this means the Jags’ defense needs to play to their strength, or exceed their previous performances against the run.

If the Jags hold Henry to under 100 yards, their chances to win feel good. However, if they allow him to have the day that he did last week in New York (157 yards), it feels like Tennessee would be guaranteed to win. That said, the Jags specifically need big games from their best run defenders, and that’s something they have plenty of between DaVon Hamilton, Adam Gotsis, Damien Wilson, Malcom Brown, and Myles Jack.

Josh Allen and the Jags' defensive team captains making plays

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41)

A big issue with the Jags defense is that they lack a bonafide All-Pro player similar to what they had in Calais Campbell. Still, even without that, their top defensive players need to start making impact plays.

Ryan Tannehill will enter Sunday’s game as the most sacked quarterback (17) in the league as starting left tackle Taylor Lewan has struggled. For whatever reason (maybe injury) Lewan hasn’t looked as dominant as fans have seen in the past, which is something Josh Allen should be very mindful of.

The former Jags first-round pick will enter Sunday’s game with two sacks to his name but has yet to look like a dominant player (aside from his rookie season) fans thought they were getting when he was selected seventh overall in 2019. Again, this could be largely due to the absence of a star next to him, but between DaVon Hamilton, Malcom Brown, and Adam Gotsis, the argument could be made that there is enough for a high draft selection to be more of a factor. Hopefully, that will be the case Sunday against a unit that has allowed its quarterback to get roughed up.

Allen isn’t the only defensive leader the Jags need to step up, though. They could afford for two of their offseason acquisitions in Shaq Griffin (who may be matched up on A.J. Brown) and Rayshawn Jenkins to make some impact plays, as well as sixth-year linebacker Myles Jack.

Griffin, in particular, has left picks on the field, and with Sunday’s game being a divisional matchup, those types of opportunities can’t slip through his hands (no pun intended). As for Jenkins a pick or forced fumble would be a welcomed highlight on his end, while Jack could afford to tackle a little better (has missed five this season).

Simply put, this team is young and needs the veterans it has to make impact plays. Until that happens, the Jags will continue to struggle, especially on defense, which is the unit with the most experience.

