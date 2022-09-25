3 keys for Eagles offense vs. Commanders defense in Week 3

The Eagles and Commanders are set for the first NFC East matchup between both ball clubs, and it’ll be a storyline-filled contest that features two familiar quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz will share the same field for the first time since Philadelphia traded the former No. 2 overall pick to the Colts for draft picks.

Here are three keys for the Eagles’ offense against the Commanders’ defense on Sunday afternoon.

Continue to be efficient on third down

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are converting third downs at the second-highest rate in the NFL (56.7%).

Washington has allowed an average of 404 total yards of offense per game through two weeks, and sustained drives will mean more opportunity for explosive and scoring plays.

Withstand the Commanders pressure

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pressure from the opposing defense can create running lanes for Hurts to escape, but in the second matchup last season, Washington had more success when bringing extra men.

Looking at last year's second game vs. the Eagles: Washington rushed with four on 15 of 27 pass attempts. Hurts was 11-15, 125 yards on those plays. Considered pressured on 4 rushes. When Washington rushed 5+, Hurts was 5-10, 77 yards, 1 sack. Considered pressured on 7 rushes. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022

The Eagles will need to fortify the front and withstand the pressure.

Create explosive plays from QB position

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts isn’t creating offense like your typical pocket passer, but his big plays are explosive and among the best in the league.

The Eagles quarterback has produced 21 explosive plays (16+ yard passes and 10+ yard rushes) this season, which ranks 1st in the NFL.

Hurts leads the NFL with 9.1 yards per pass attempt and has posted the 7th-most passing yards per game (288.0) in the league, trailing only Carson Wentz (325.0) among NFC quarterbacks.

Story continues

Hurts also ranks 1st among NFL QBs in rushing yards (147).

For Philadelphia, it’ll be imperative to take what Washington gives if the Commanders spy Hurts, and it’ll be necessary for the quarterback to make Washington pay when they take chances.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire