3 keys for the Eagles offense vs. the Seahawks in Week 12

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks at home in a game that’s must-win for Carson Wentz if not the entire organization.

The Eagles star signal-caller is under the microscope and will need a huge performance in the rain to help stave off calls for his benching.

With Wentz needing to show up, here are three keys to the ballgame.

Carson Wentz playing for his job?

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Wentz needs to play well and according to Geoff Mosher, he needs to play well early and often. https://twitter.com/InsideBirds/status/1333533790820560902 If one team can be the remedy, it's the Seahawks and their defense. Seattle ranks 27th in pass-defense DVOA, and Philadelphia should be able to get what they want on the outside.

Clock Management

The Eagles and Seahawks will be playing in nasty rain and that means Doug Pederson relying on Miles Sanders and Boston Scott in the running game. Jalen Hurts should see time as well and the focus will be on keeping Russell Wilson and the Seahawks explosive offense off the field.

Feed Reagor and Fulgham

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham (13) with the words 'Black Lives Matter' and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) with the name 'Breonna Taylor' seen on their helmets during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Seahawks can be had in the passing game and Monday night in the rain is as good a time as any to target the Eagles future at wide receiver. Fulgham has been held to two catches over the past few weeks and he's due for another breakout performance to help cement his future with the Eagles. For Reagor, he's due for an explosive performance and the Eagles will look to feature and get the athletic rookie in open space.