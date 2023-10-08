3 keys for Eagles defense vs. Rams offense in Week 5

Entering Week 5, Philadelphia is the only undefeated team in the division and one of two in the conference (49ers).

The Eagles (4-0) are on the West Coast for their second road game of the season when they face the Rams (2-2) in an intriguing matchup against the NFC West heavyweight undergoing a rebuild.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are three keys for the Philadelphia defense when the Los Angeles Rams are on offense.

Contain Rams passing attack

The Eagles are bracing for the return of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who hasn’t played since Week 10 of last season and who spent the first four weeks of the 2023 campaign on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

Cupp is one of the top wideouts in the NFL, and his return will be boosted by the hot start of their ookie pass catcher out of BYU.

Through four games, Puka Nacua has 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards on 52 targets to lead the NFL.

How will the Eagles account for those two receivers, along with tight end Tyler Higbee, who has 16 receptions for 169 yards?

Dominate the interior

Even with Fletcher Cox ruled out, Philadelphia will have a distinct advantage of front on both sides of the football.

The Rams guards and center will likely play the biggest role in the game in regards to containing Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on the inside.

Account for Tyler Higbee

The eighth-year tight end is off to a solid start this season and the last time he faced the Eagles, the Rams pass catcher logged three touchdowns at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia’s safties and linebackers will play a huge role in containing the Rams talented tight end.

