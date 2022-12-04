3 keys for Eagles defense vs. Titans in Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and Tennessee Titans (7-4) are set for an emotional meeting at Lincoln Financial Field.

Both teams are atop their respective divisions, and the Titans will look to move up in the AFC playoff standings.

The NFL’s top rusher will take the field, as Derrick Henry will look to punish a Philadelphia front that’s getting Jordan Davis back.

Here are three keys for the Eagles’ defense on Sunday.

Contain Derrick Henry



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

In 11 games this season, ‘King’ Henry has carried the ball 247 times for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tennessee is giving Henry an average of 22.4 carries a game and he’s just shy of averaging 100 yards per game. Philadelphia is getting Jordan Davis back on Sunday and they’ll look to contain the NFL’s most accomplished rusher.

Force Ryan Tannehill into turnovers



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

The Titans quarterback is averaging 8.1 yards per passing attempt and his success is predicated on Derrick Henry’s success in the running game. Philadelphia will look to pressure Tannehill while keeping him in the pocket.

The quarterback’s ability to scramble and to find receivers downfield could be something to watch against an Eagles defense looking to sell out against Henry.

Get off the field on 3rd down

The Titans are 26th (36.7%) in the NFL on third down and it’ll be imperative for the Eagles to keep one of the NFL’s worst third-down teams off the field.

Philadelphia can ill-afford to allow Tennessee seven, eight, or nine plays drives, that keep the Eagles’ explosive offense on the sidelines.

