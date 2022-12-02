3 Keys to Cowboys, Dak Prescott extending 3 different win streaks

The Dallas Cowboys hadn’t played great in their traditional Thanksgiving Day game in a long time. Since the opening of AT&T Stadium they are 5-8 on Thanksgiving, including 3-7 in their last ten games before this season.

They didn’t start the game against the New York Giants strong either, being down at halftime while only scoring seven points. Dallas was able to do what it has often this year though, making the necessary halftime adjustments in order to play better offensively in the second half and pull out another big win. The Cowboys have doubled their points scored in the second half compared to the first half in the 2022 season.

This week Dallas plays their first game against the AFC South, welcoming the Indianapolis Colts to AT&T Stadium for a Sunday night primetime contest. The Cowboys will be look to bring their winning streak on the season to three, their winning streak, their winning streak at home against the Colts to three and their winning streak against Matt Ryan to four.

The Colts have already won a game against the Kansas City Chiefs and played down to the wire against the team with the best record in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be a battle, here are the keys to making sure the Cowboys are victorious at the final whistle.

Don't shoot yourself in the standings

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are talent rich. Their defense has standouts in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. They have a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott. Their two ball carriers rank in the top 15 of all running backs in yards per game. CeeDee Lamb is top 10 in receiving yards, and third in big plays at wide receiver. Zack Martin is always in the conversation for the best offensive lineman in the NFL, and they could have one of the best tight end rooms in the league.

When Dallas doesn’t suffer self-inflicted wounds, they can humiliate even the best teams in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings welcomed the Cowboys into U.S. Bank Stadium tied with the Eagles for the best record. Dallas didn’t turn the ball over; won the penalty battle and beat the Vikings, 40-3, in a non-competitive contest.

Story continues

Sandwiched around that Vikings game, Dallas lost to the 3-7 Green Bay Packers and played down to an injury riddled Giants team. In those contests they turned the ball over four times and amassed an incredibly poor 22 penalties for 169 yards.

Pre-snap penalties are really an issue, especially at home. The Cowboys only have four games without a false start penalty and all of them are in road games. Dallas needs to clean that up for this game because the Colts can cause issues if they get their opponent in pass rush situations. They are top five in pass defense and haven’t given up 300 yards passing to any quarterback this year. They are 11th in sacks, even though they are bottom five in blitz percentage, so the Indianapolis defense can get to the QB using just their front four.

If the Dallas Cowboys clean up their penalties and don’t turn the ball over, they should be able to win and even cover the point spread Sunday night against the Colts.

Earn the ability to rush the passer

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor was the leading rusher in the NFL last season with 1,811 yards on the ground. Second place was Nick Chubb at 1,259, an unbelievable 552-yard difference. That is the type of player Dallas has to keep up with this game. Taylor might not have those stats this season, but he is still top 10 in yards, and he is coming off his best three-game stretch of the season. Under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Taylor has averaged over 100 yards and one touchdown a game. Slowing Taylor down to get the Colts in third and long is the most obvious key to earning the right to rush Matt Ryan.

This category isn’t just called “Stop Jonathan Taylor” though, because there are other factors involved to earning the ability to rush.

The offense has to do its part as well. The Cowboys have had a few games in which they allowed their opponent to stay close and that enabled those teams to stick with running the ball. One example of this was the Detroit Lions. They were on the one-yard line with a chance to go ahead 13-10 in the fourth quarter before the game fell apart.

Dallas can force the Colts offense to throw the ball by getting ahead early, slowing down Taylor, and then they can force the Colts to do what Saturday is trying to avoid at all costs; make Ryan sit in the pocket versus the best pass rush in the NFL.

Make pressures payoff

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If everything goes right for Dallas, and the team gets to gear up and rush the passer, Ryan will make mistakes under pressure. It’ll be up to the Cowboys to capitalize on them.

This defensive unit isn’t the turnover machine they were last season when they lead the league in turnovers forced, but they are still top ten and will look to move up that list Sunday night.

Matt Ryan is currently tied for the highest interception percentage of his career at 2.6. He has thrown 10 interceptions in 10 games and has shown he will throw his opponent the ball if he gets in trouble. Currently Ryan sports his highest sack percentage against of his career. Diggs (if he plays) is an elite defensive back at taking the ball away, and the Cowboys have a trio of playmaking safeties including Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson, and Malik Hooker.

Where the Cowboys could really make plays this game is with strip sacks. Ryan has the most giveaways of his career already even though he has only played in 10 games. He has 13 fumbles and will have Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, and many more going after him this week.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire