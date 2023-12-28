3 keys to Cincinnati Bearcats basketball ending 2023 with a win over Evansville

In their first game in a week, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team will try to knock out the holiday cobwebs in their final non-conference game of the season.

The opponent is the University of Evansville's Purple Aces, who like the Bearcats, have won 10 games in the early portion of the season. They have already doubled their win total from last season when they limped their way to a 5-27 record and were only 1-19 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Now, a win over the Aces would give UC a Quadrant 3 victory, much like Illinois-Chicago and Georgia Tech as Evansville's most recent NCAA NET ranking was No. 102. Eight of UC's victories have been of the Quadrant 4 variety while they were 0-for-2 in their Quadrant 1 opportunities away from Fifth Third Arena vs. Xavier and Dayton.

In his first two seasons, Wes Miller's Bearcats have finished December with 10 wins. Friday, as in the movie "Spinal Tap," they can turn it up to eleven. Post-Evansville, UC travels to No. 14 BYU, which pounded the Purple Aces 96-55 in Provo Dec. 5.

3 keys to getting win No. 11

1. Holiday healing

In the Dayton game, C.J. Fredrick aggravated a previous hamstring injury and Aziz Bandaogo suffered a back injury early in the contest. Fredrick returned last week against Stetson and dished out a career-high seven assists. Bandaogo has missed two games. In addition, Simas Lukošius suffered a shoulder injury before the Stetson game and may have aggravated an issue that came about as a result of being hit by a vehicle early in late November.

Should that threesome return healed after their break, UC's chances are enhanced immensely.

Sophomore guard Dan Skillings Jr. recorded his second career double-double against Stetson, pouring in 29 points with 10 rebounds.

2. Can Dan do it again?

Sophomore Dan Skillings Jr. lit up Stetson for 29 points and 10 rebounds last Friday, giving him his second career double-double. That was more points than he had in the previous five games and it surpassed his 25-point effort against NKU. If "Double-Digit Dan" is on again, the Bearcats can be dangerous.

"We need that Dan Skillings to continue," Miller said. "It doesn't mean he's got to shoot it like that every night. We need that kind of mentality. I believe in the kid as much as you can believe in a young person. We do need him to keep trending that way every night."

3. Get crowd Big 12 ready

The last non-conference game vs. Evansville to start another holiday weekend might not sound inspiring, but fans best beware: the slate goes up in degree of difficulty from here.

Once Evansville departs, your next home game is Jan. 9 against the Texas Longhorns. UC's biggest crowd was against Georgia Tech Nov. 22 when they drew 11,756. In the Dayton game at Heritage Bank Center they played in front of 12,547.

Fifth Third Arena holds 12,012 and Texas routinely plays in front of over 10,000 fans as do most Big 12 teams. Against Louisville at Madison Square Garden, Texas played in front of 17,647. This is not a league for polite golf applause.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville

Tip: 7 p.m. Friday at Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 3-2 (UC won 65-43 in Nov. 2021, Miller's first season)

Evansville Purple Aces scouting report

Record: 10-2 (1-1 Missouri Valley Conference)

Coach: David Ragland (second season, 15-29)

Offense: 82.5 ppg

Defense: 70.5 ppg

Head coach David Ragland has guided the Purple Aces to a 10-2 record after posting a 15-29 record in his first two seasons.

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Ben Humrichous (F, 6'9", 16.3 ppg)

Yacine Toumi (F, 6'10", 10.2 ppg)

Cam Haffner (G, 6'2", 4.8 ppg)

Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (G, 6'6", 9.7 ppg)

Antonio Thomas (G, 6'2", 8.9 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 10-2

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 51-30, 236-165 overall)

Offense: 82. 6 ppg

Defense: 66.5 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 13.8 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 11.5 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 9.2 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 8.8 ppg)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 7.5 ppg)

Evansville’s Ben Humrichous, a 6-foot-9 forward, is the Purple Aces' leading scorer at 16.3 points per game.

Players to watch

Evansville forward Ben Humrichous is a transfer from Huntington University and tops the Purple Aces in scoring at 16.3 points per game while pulling down 5.6 rebounds an outing. His high game was 28 vs. Chattanooga and he's only been held below double figures once, against nationally ranked BYU, where he scored eight. Evansville also brings 6-foot-5 freshman Chuck Bailey III off the bench for 10.7 points per game.

Newly eligible forward Jamille Reynolds has been effective the past two games with fellow big man Aziz Bandaogo out. Reynolds is coming off a 14-point game in the victory over Stetson.

With Aziz Bandaogo out, fellow transfer and post player Jamille Reynolds has been effective the last two games with seven points and 11 rebounds in less than 15 minutes against Merrimack and a season-high 14 points in 20 minutes in the Stetson win.

Rankings

NCAA NET: Cincinnati is No. 42, Evansville No. 92

KenPom.com: Cincinnati is No. 40, Evansville No. 159

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 3 ways UC Bearcat basketball can end December with 11 victories