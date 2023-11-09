3 keys for Cincinnati Bearcat football to get an elusive 1st Big 12 win at Houston

The quest for a Big 12 victory continues as the University of Cincinnati football Bearcats load up the gear for Houston for a Saturday night contest with coach Dana Holgorsen's Cougars. UC's chances for its first Big 12 victory last Saturday ended on a failed two-point conversion. Houston had better luck.

Cougars pull another out of their hat

Houston notched its second Big 12 win in overtime at Baylor. Responding to a Bears touchdown, quarterback Donovan Smith scored from the 1-yard line. Holgorsen gambled on the two-point conversion for the win on the road and Smith ran it in and Houston improved to 4-5 (2-4 Big 12).

"Stay positive, keep playing!" Holgorsen said afterward of his message to the Cougars. "Donovan made it work. We sit here at 4-5."

Houston's previous Big 12 win, 41-39 vs. West Virginia, came on a final play "Hail Mary" to the end zone.

UC's wide receiver Braden Smith catches a long pass during the UC vs. UCF game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023.

Big 12 slates aren't easy

According to Powerrankingsguru.com , Houston's preseason 2023 schedule ranking of No. 19 is comparable to many of the Big 12 teams UC has faced. The site lists UC at No. 43 in terms of strength of schedule. Taking out the Eastern Kentucky game, the average strength of schedule for Bearcats' opponents in 2023 has been 30.9. Pitt had the highest ranking at No. 9 and UC defeated them in week two, 27-21. Adjusting rankings to reflect this year's results, UC's opponents have an average power ranking of 37.

By comparison, looking at last year's AAC teams the Bearcats played (taking out Kennesaw State ) the average strength of schedule is 74.6. UC's 9-4 mark last year included three wins against AAC competition by a total of eight points. Based on 2023's rankings to date, UC's opponents from last year (excluding Kennesaw State) have a combined power ranking of 75.5. Not to say things couldn't be better, but it's doubtful UC would be a two-win team if they were still in the old league.

What if?

Scott Satterfield has an $8 million buyout. If you want to compare some reported candidates of a year ago, it's a mixed bag.

Sean Lewis –5-7 last year at Kent State where he had one winning season. Recently demoted as offensive coordinator at Colorado under Deion Sanders where the team is 4-5.

Mo Linguist – Currently 3-7 at Buffalo. 7-6 last year and winners of the Camellia Bowl.

Alex Golesh – Current head coach at USF where they are 4-5. Previously was offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

Sky divers land in Nippert Stardium before the UC vs. UCF game on Saturday November 4, 2023.

Why stay the course?

With no bowl possibility, there can be a tendency in today's college football era to be less dialed-in on the team.

"Pride comes into play," Satterfield said. "You just want to go out there and lay down? We're not doing that. We're not built that way. I think we have a lot to continue to play for. We have not played great this year, a complete game. Let's strive to do that. "

3 keys to boarding a happy plane home

UC's running back Corey Kiner (21) pushes through UCF's defense at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023.

1. Avoid 'that one play'

In every loss, there's been one or more turning point plays that has negatively affected the outcome. A near halftime interception vs. UCF took away a momentum-changing scoring opportunity that may have given UC a lead. And yes, an untimely ejection of a defensive starter is never good.

Sunday, a difficult meeting and practice after the UCF loss was promised and delivered.

"It was a heated meeting," Satterfield said. "Several coaches spoke up in the meeting and players. 85-90% of our players are 100% doing exactly what they need to be doing, but some are not. We have to do the best job we can to get everybody pulling in the same direction to win. When you don't? There's consequences."

Said leading rusher Corey Kiner, "I feel like Coach did a good job calling people out. How we've been playing, it's been bad. This isn't the Cincinnati standard that we're used to. He called out people."

UC's quarterback Emory Jones (5) launches the ball during the UC vs. UCF game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023.

2. Keep the quarterback upright

Regardless of who is behind center, any quarterback sent to the turf four times is going to struggle. While the offensive line has done well helping the Bearcats have the No. 6 run game in the country, giving up four sacks is not a recipe for success.

"Us as offensive linemen pride ourselves on protecting the quarterback, running the ball and being able to execute at a high level," senior Dartanyan Tinsley said. "It's unacceptable (the sacks) to us in our room. It's something though that you don't want to get in your head about because you won't move on to the next play. It's something we'll make sure will never happen again."

3. Break the sack skid

Houston's Smith is another effective dual-threat quarterback, similar to what UC has seen during the Big 12 schedule. The Bearcats began the season with a feared defensive line. In the last two games, they've had zero sacks. Saturday, they will chase a load of a man.

"Donovan Smith is a great quarterback," Satterfield said. "He's got great size. I didn't realize how big he was (6-5, 241 pounds). He's completing 66% of his passes which is really, really good."

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has been key in helping the Cougars get a couple of Big 12 conference victories.

Player to watch

Houston's quarterback Smith was 21-for-26 for 236 yards and two scores in the Baylor win. He also ran for 66 yards and the game-winning scores in overtime.

The pick

You can almost cut and paste. It's another winnable game if UC can avoid beating themselves. Until then:

Houston 28, Cincinnati 20

