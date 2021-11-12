3 keys to a Cardinals’ win over the Panthers in Week 10

After a resounding 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers without many of their star players, the Arizona Cardinals declared they are indeed the best team in the NFL. Arizona now boasts a league-best 5-0 road record, 3-0 division record, and 4-1 conference record.

On Sunday they will host their next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, a team who has been their nemesis over the past several years.

Dating back to 2014, the Panthers have won five straight matchups over the Cardinals, including two elimination games in the playoffs. Over their past three meetings, Carolina also has had three different starting quarterbacks, and this Sunday will be no different.



Panthers starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured scapula. Carolina brought back Cam Newton on Thursday but is not expected to play. Instead, it will be fifth-year pro P.J. Walker, making only his second career start.



For Arizona, it is unknown whether they will have some of their key contributors. Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be game-day decisions. Guards Justin Pugh and Max Garcia have missed practice all week.

Regardless of who plays, there are still some keys for the Cardinals to achieve their ninth win this season.

Get quick start offensively

Without many of his star players, the dominating win against San Francisco was quite the statement game for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Getting out to a quick start was key to their success this past Sunday However, early scoring has proven more difficult for the Cardinals at home than on the road.



In Week 2 against the Vikings, Arizona was down 20-7 before narrowly winning, 34-33.

In Week 5 against the 49ers, Arizona struggled offensively but held on to win,17-10.

In Week 7, despite winning 31-5 against the Texans, Arizona’s offense looked anemic until midway through the second quarter.

Two games ago against the Packers, Arizona’s offense went flat for 30 minutes and allowed Green Bay to score 17 unanswered points before suffering their only loss of the season.

For all the fanfare Kingsbury received following last Sunday’s win, it will mean nothing if his team struggles against a 4-5 Panthers team.

Pressure P.J. Walker

In 71 career pass attempts, P.J. Walker has a passer rating of 42.0 and has turned the ball over 6 times. As a team, the Panthers rank 15th with 10 turnovers.



The Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the takeaway department. They are first in fumble recoveries, 12th in interceptions, and third overall in takeaways.

With a relatively inexperienced quarterback at the helm for Carolina this week, it’s a prime opportunity for Arizona to expand on their already impressive numbers.

Stop the run

When healthy, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic dual-threat backs in the NFL. In 2019, he amassed over 1,000 yards each in rushing and receiving. Injuries marred his 2020 campaign and again have played a part of 2021. Last week, Carolina limited his playing time to only 49% of their offensive snaps, but all signs point to a more significant role this week.



McCaffrey is the linchpin for Carolina’s offense. The Panthers are 20-17 with him in the lineup but only 6-12 without. In just 55 games, he’s scored 46 touchdowns.

Limiting McCaffrey’s effectiveness will be crucial for the Cardinals defense. After some early-season struggles against the run, Arizona has been much improved of late. In three of their last four games, they have allowed less than 100 yards rushing which includes games against the run-centric Browns and 49ers.

Arizona has been changing franchise history this season. They tied a franchise-best 7-0 start, ended an 8-game losing streak to the Rams, and now have a chance to end a five-game skid against the Panthers.

If the Cardinals beat the Panthers on Sunday, they will improve to 9-1, a feat they have only accomplished once, back in 2014.

