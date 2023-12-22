3 keys to a Bills victory vs. the Chargers in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) on Saturday during a pivotal stretch of Buffalo’s season as the team is trying to hold on to their playoff hopes.

After beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, the Bills have a small margin of error the rest of the season. Buffalo has to win out or they’ll likely miss out on winning the AFC East… but even that is a long shot.

With the Bills’ playoff hopes now most likely resting on making it to the postseason as a wild-card team, they will have to play perfectly down the home stretch if they want to remain in the hunt.

Here are three keys to the Bills beating the Chargers in Week 16:

Don't play down to them

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are running on a high right now after a few big wins. But at various points of the season, Buffalo has played down to their opponents. Losses to the New York Jets and New England Patriots are proof of that.

This is not the time to pick up that habit again. Head coach Sean McDermott needs to keep the Bills locker room focused on the playoff push.

Start strong again

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One of the similarities between the Bills’ last two wins were fast starts. Buffalo got out and ahead of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in the opening quarter.

Doing that again against a team that’s far less talented will give the Bills a massive advantage.

Keep the two-dimension going

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In general, the Bills will want to carry their current momentum into the postseason. Specifically, the way running back James Cook is playing is what need to keep going.

A two-dimensional Bills offense isn’t just scary for the Chargers… it’s scary for the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire