3 keys to a Bills victory vs. the Jaguars in Week 5

The Buffalo Bills square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If Buffalo (3-1) is going to leave the field against the Jaguars (2-2) with a win, they’ll have to keep their focus on these things.

Here are three keys to the Bills pulling out a victory against the Jaguars on Sunday:

Protect Josh Allen

The Bills offense has rolled in recent weeks. While the likes of quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs and others have gotten plenty of praise, the offense line has been the common denominator.

The group has allowed Allen to keep on rolling. Pro Football Focus is starting to take notice, as Buffalo’s front five are now ranked as the 11th best unit in the NFL in the outlet’s latest power rankings. Another good performance is needed, especially against the Jaguars, who dominated the Bills in the trenches in their 2021 meeting.

Win the turnover battle

The Bills are Jaguars are both on the positive side of the turnover ledger early in 2023 at plus six and plus four, respectively. It’s important to win this battle every week, but when you’re facing a team that’s just as good as you at it? Even more so.

Cover for Tre

Tre’Davious White’s season is over due to an Achilles injury. The Bills have plenty of season left to figure how out to proceed without him… but the sooner, the better.

Christian Benford is now Buffalo’s No. 1 cornerback and it’s expected that Dane Jackson will join him as a starter now. If they can hit the ground running and shut down Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it will be a good day on Sunday.

